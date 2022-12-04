MU corn trials test extremes this season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has been conducting corn yield tests since the 1930s, and each year brings its own obstacles and variation.MU senior research specialist Mark Wieberg says this year some areas faced wet weather during planting and others saw drought during the growing season.

“Every year’s a challenge in some ways,” he says.

The weather variations resulted in some reduced yields in southwest Missouri but also some exceptional yields in the MU corn hybrid trials’ north region. Wieberg says wet spring weather delayed planting in some southeast Missouri test plots by 35 or 40 days.

“It’s the first year I can remember we had all the north region corn planted before we planted in the southeast,” he says.

The weather patterns meant some plots were planted earlier and some later.

“The southwest was dry in April, but then it went to raining and it delayed planting,” Wieberg says. “Then in late June and July, drought conditions took over.”

The southwest region had some non-irrigated and some irrigated test plots, and Wieberg says one of the irrigated sites ran out of water.

“If you look at the southwest region, the yields got hammered from a lack of water,” he says.

Wieberg says the southeast region had all irrigated test sites, but the crops still felt some stress from the heat in that area this summer.

Overall, he says the corn hybrids did better than expected in some of the challenging areas, and some did extremely well in the north region that caught good rains.

“As a whole, I’d say corn yields were pretty surprising,” Wieberg says. “We had excellent yields in the north. The rains, they were catching them.”

He says while it is exciting to see great yields, it can also be useful to learn how corn hybrids and soybean varieties fare in tough conditions.

“Some of these breeders, they want to see how these varieties do in extreme conditions,” Wieberg says. “I think there’s a lot of value in that — how it does in stress.”

The yield testing included several sites grouped by regions, with test plots either on MU research farms or on local farmers’ land.

North

The north region had all non-irrigated sites, located at Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and Rock Port.

For the five sites in the region, NuTech 70B4AM had the highest average yield at 242.9 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 304.0 bu./acre at Rock Port.

Central

The central region had all non-irrigated sites, located at Columbia, Henrietta, Norborne, Truxton and Vandalia.

For the five sites in the region, NuTech 70B4AM had the highest average yield at 215.2 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was FS InVISION FS 6017V RIB with 258.3 bu./acre at Norborne.

Southwest

The southwest region had non-irrigated test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Urich. The region had irrigated sites at Garden City, Lamar and Mt. Vernon.

For the three non-irrigated test sites in the region, NuTech 70B4AM had the highest average yield at 144.8 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 180.4 bu./acre at Garden City.

For the three irrigated test sites in the region, Lewis 12DT302 had the highest average yield at 195.9 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was ProHarvest 84P76 with 250.6 bu./acre at Garden City.

Southeast

The southeast region had all irrigated test sites, located at Charleston, Dexter, Fisk and Portageville.

For the four sites in the region, FS InVISION FS 6625V RIB had the highest average yield with 254.6 bu./acre. Channel 215-60TRERIB had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 302.2 bu./acre at Dexter.

Results appear in the online issue starting on page 10.