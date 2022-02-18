MU Extension specialist works to improve grazing systems

LINNEUS, Mo. — For Valerie Tate, her work with MU Extension is a fitting career given what her parents did while she was growing up on her family farm.

“My dad was a farmer and my mom was a teacher,” Tate says. “I got to have the best of both worlds. I got to teach people about agriculture.”

Tate works as an agronomy specialist based in Linn County, and covers several counties in north central Missouri. She has served in that role for nine years, but her career with MU goes back much further.

“I have worked for the University of Missouri for 30 years,” Tate says.

Before working as an agronomy specialist, she worked at the MU Forage Systems Research Center in Linn County on a variety of tasks relating to managing the herd there and collecting data on grazing systems.

“I got to do things like herd cattle and measured how much the forage grew up in a month,” Tate says.

She made the switch to her current position so she could play more of a role in sharing the information gathered with producers.

“I enjoy working with producers, so that was one of the reasons I made the jump from the ag experiment station to agronomy specialist,” Tate says.

After growing up on a family farm in Warren County, Tate went to MU where she met her husband, Larry. Larry farms in Linn County, and that’s what led Tate to the region, where she gets to work on a variety of things, reflecting the diverse agriculture of the area.