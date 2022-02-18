MU Extension specialist works to improve grazing systems

LINNEUS, Mo. — For Valerie Tate, her work with MU Extension is a fitting career given what her parents did while she was growing up on her family farm.
“My dad was a farmer and my mom was a teacher,” Tate says. “I got to have the best of both worlds. I got to teach people about agriculture.”
Tate works as an agronomy specialist based in Linn County, and covers several counties in north central Missouri. She has served in that role for nine years, but her career with MU goes back much further.
“I have worked for the University of Missouri for 30 years,” Tate says.
Before working as an agronomy specialist, she worked at the MU Forage Systems Research Center in Linn County on a variety of tasks relating to managing the herd there and collecting data on grazing systems.
“I got to do things like herd cattle and measured how much the forage grew up in a month,” Tate says.
She made the switch to her current position so she could play more of a role in sharing the information gathered with producers.
“I enjoy working with producers, so that was one of the reasons I made the jump from the ag experiment station to agronomy specialist,” Tate says.
After growing up on a family farm in Warren County, Tate went to MU where she met her husband, Larry. Larry farms in Linn County, and that’s what led Tate to the region, where she gets to work on a variety of things, reflecting the diverse agriculture of the area.
“Right now I’m heavily involved with private pesticide applicator training, helping teach people how to do that safely,” she says.
She works with applicators in counties across her north central Missouri region, as well as a few in northeast and northwest Missouri to help out with a few temporary vacancies.
Tate also continues her longtime interest in forages and getting the most out of the abundant forage in Linn County and surrounding counties.
“The other thing I really enjoy is working with producers to develop grazing programs,” she says.
These programs often involve the use of native warm-season grasses, as well as monitoring soil health to see what pastures need to perform at their peak.
Tate quotes state Extension beef specialist Eric Bailey, who comes from New Mexico and says of his new state, “We waste more grass in Missouri than they grow in New Mexico.”
Tate says her years working on the forage research farm help her in her current job, as she can tell livestock producers she has seen the results and benefits of grazing programs firsthand and recorded the improvements in pastures.
“There’s some benefits to having that experience,” she says.
Her master’s degree project was on management intensive grazing systems, and Tate says it is rewarding to see producers implement grazing systems and have success with them.
Tate also works with MU Extension’s Pearls of Production program, which provides hands-on education for women involved in livestock production. She says COVID has caused some disruptions, but before that the program had some successful conferences.
In a classroom setting, it focuses on animal production topics presented by female industry leaders. Tate says they cover a variety of topics and hope to return to the in-person events soon. She says it is beneficial for women to have a place to ask questions about their industry.
“More and more women are involved in production agriculture,” she says. “This statewide program gives women an opportunity to have a hands-on experience.”
Helping people succeed is what Tate enjoys most about her work as agronomy specialist.
“I enjoy working with producers and seeing producers implement grazing systems,” she says.