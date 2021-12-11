MU soybean yields ‘decent’ after late planting

It was another year of weather challenges for the University of Missouri Variety Testing Program’s soybean yield tests. The conditions reflected what farmers dealt with in the Show-Me State this year. This included some planting delays, as well as wet weather at times during harvest.

“In the fall, we had some delays, particularly in the soybean harvest,” says Bill Wiebold, director of the MU Variety Testing Program.

Overall, soybean yields were better than Wiebold thought they might be, given the planting delays in some areas and occasionally dry conditions during midsummer for some plots.

“All in all, we did pretty well,” he says. “In some cases, they were pretty high, higher than I expected. Even in some of our replant areas, we got good yields.”

Wiebold says this year’s soybean test plots showed a mix of May and June planting dates, as conditions allowed.

“About half were planted in May and half were planted in June,” he says.

The Columbia test plot was one that got a little dry this summer, but Wiebold says it still did decent.

“They averaged 42 bushels per acre, which is surely reasonable for that kind of weather,” he says.

Wiebold says the timing of rains is important, and August is usually the crucial month for soybean yields.

“In this state, you can graph how it rained in August and that usually indicates how it yielded,” he says.

These yield tests give farmers a look at how the best varieties fare in actual Missouri fields.