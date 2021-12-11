MU soybean yields ‘decent’ after late planting

It was another year of weather challenges for the University of Missouri Variety Testing Program’s soybean yield tests. The conditions reflected what farmers dealt with in the Show-Me State this year. This included some planting delays, as well as wet weather at times during harvest.
“In the fall, we had some delays, particularly in the soybean harvest,” says Bill Wiebold, director of the MU Variety Testing Program.
Overall, soybean yields were better than Wiebold thought they might be, given the planting delays in some areas and occasionally dry conditions during midsummer for some plots.
“All in all, we did pretty well,” he says. “In some cases, they were pretty high, higher than I expected. Even in some of our replant areas, we got good yields.”
Wiebold says this year’s soybean test plots showed a mix of May and June planting dates, as conditions allowed.
“About half were planted in May and half were planted in June,” he says.
The Columbia test plot was one that got a little dry this summer, but Wiebold says it still did decent.
“They averaged 42 bushels per acre, which is surely reasonable for that kind of weather,” he says.
Wiebold says the timing of rains is important, and August is usually the crucial month for soybean yields.
“In this state, you can graph how it rained in August and that usually indicates how it yielded,” he says.
These yield tests give farmers a look at how the best varieties fare in actual Missouri fields.
“We have a little motto that says, ‘We test the best,’ and companies give us their best stuff,” Wiebold says. “You’re looking at the best varieties from the companies. It’s good to look at the varieties that are available to farmers and are popular.”
He says it is best for farmers to look at different site results in their region.
“You kind of get a sense of how it’s going to do under varying weather patterns,” Wiebold says.
The MU soybean yield tests involved plots at several locations around the state, divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast regions.
The north region had test sites at Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and Rock Port. The North region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, APEX AE3900 had the highest average yield at 67.5 bu./acre. AgVenture 38V3E had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 90.3 bu./acre at Rock Port.
For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, Pioneer P48A60X had the highest average yield at 69.4 bu./acre. APEX AE4120 had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 90.6 bu./acre at Rock Port.
The central region had test sites at Columbia, Henrietta, Norborne, Truxton and Vandalia. The region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, FS InVISION 38F10 had the highest average yield with 68.8 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 80.2 bu./acre at Henrietta.
For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, AgVenture 47V4LL had the highest average yield at 69.1 bu./acre. Pioneer P48A60X had the highest yield recorded at any site in the region with 80.3 bu./acre at Norborne.
The southwest region had test sites at Garden City, Lamar, Mt. Vernon and Urich and included Group 4 soybeans.
For the soybeans in the region, Dyna-Gro S46XF31S had the highest average yield at 62.5 bu./acre. Midland Genetics 4621XFS had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 67.3 bu./acre.
The southeast region had test sites at Campbell, Charleston, Dexter, Fisk and Portageville. It included both Group 4 and Group 5 soybeans, with results for the two groups combined.
For the soybeans in the region, AgriGold G4615XF had the highest average yield at 91.5 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 104.2 bu./acre at Dexter.
Full results start on page 16 of the e-edition.