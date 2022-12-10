MU testing shows good 2022 yields

The University of Missouri’s soybean variety testing reflected the conditions across the state, with some areas seeing impressive yields while others battled drought.

MU senior research specialist Mark Wieberg says the north Missouri test sites saw some good rains, especially in northwest Missouri, setting the stage for some great results.

“Rock Port soybean yields were really good,” he says. “That area was kind of a garden spot.”

Wieberg says other regions saw decent yields, except for southwest Missouri, which was mostly dry this growing season. Southeast Missouri was also dry, but the sites there are irrigated.

“Soybeans, they were pretty consistent across the state except for the southwest,” he says.

One test plot in that area, at Lamar, illustrated the resilience of the soybeans being tested.

“From planting time to harvest, I think that plot had 2 inches of rain on it,” Weiberg says. “That plot made 36 bushels per acre, and I don’t know how it did that good. They’ve really come a long way on those varieties.”

Wieberg says the test plot at Mooresville, near Chillicothe in north Missouri, was also a “garden spot” that saw good moisture levels. He says a lot of test sites this year were fortunate with the weather.

“It was definitely hit and miss (on rains in the state this year),” he says. “We were pretty fortunate where our plots were catching rains.”

The irrigated soybeans in the Bootheel region did well.

“Just an incredible yield on those down there,” Wieberg says.

He says soybean breeders appreciate seeing how their beans do in a variety of conditions, and the information can be useful to farmers as well.

The MU soybean tests involved plots at several locations around the state, divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast regions.

North

The North region had test sites at Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and Rock Port. The region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.

For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, Stine 39EC22 had the highest average yield at 70.9 bu./acre. Nutech Seed 37N01E had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 81.8 bu./acre at Mooresville.

For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, AgVenture AV43V6E had the highest average yield at 74.4 bu./acre. FS HiSoy HS 41E20 had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 82.6 bu./acre at Mooresville.

Central

The Central region had test sites at Columbia, Henrietta, Norborne, Truxton and Vandalia. The region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.

For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, Stine 36EB22 had the highest average yield at 70.6 bu./acre. FS HiSOY HS 39F10 had the highest yield recorded at any site in the region with 77.1 bu./acre at Columbia.

For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, Pioneer P42A96X had the highest average yield at 71.5 bu./acre. Nutech Seed 47N04E had the highest yield recorded at any site in the region with 80.2 bu./acre at Columbia.

Southwest

The Southwest region had test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Urich. The region included Group 4 soybeans.

For the soybeans in the region, NK Seeds NK45-V9E3 had the highest average yield at 49.4 bu./acre. Nutech Seed 47N04E had the highest yield recorded at any site in the region with 56.9 bu./acre at Garden City.

Southeast

The Southeast region had test sites at Campbell, Dexter, Fisk and Portageville, and included Group 4 soybeans.

For the soybeans in the region, AgVenture AV49F4X had the highest average yield with 83.7 bu./acre, and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 112.3 bu./acre at Fisk.

Results appear in the online issue starting on page 8.