New corn leader aims to grow markets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Bradley Schad takes over as CEO and executive director of the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council March 15, he will bring a variety of agricultural experiences with him, starting with his time growing up on his family’s diversified farm near Versailles.

“I grew up on a farm, I was in FFA, a little bit of 4-H,” Schad said. “Agriculture has always been in my blood.”

After graduating with an ag systems management degree at the University of Missouri, Schad worked at a John Deere dealership before he started working for Missouri Corn in 2008.

Many farmers in the state have livestock as well, and Schad said he wants his work with Missouri Corn to help the broad agriculture sector.

“What I’m looking forward to most is helping agriculture in general, row crops and livestock,” he said. “… I want to maximize the voice of how important agriculture is to the nation.”

He began working for Missouri Corn by specializing in ethanol and market development, two areas he said will continue to be big priorities when he takes over as CEO. His interest in ethanol started when he was growing up.

“I always enjoyed working on motors, working with tractors, tinkering in the shop,” Schad said.

He said some of his work with ethanol involved fighting for market access and “setting the record straight” on misconceptions about ethanol. A key task going forward will be to continue growing ethanol as an export product, he said, citing success in Mexico, Japan and China.