North Central farmer takes planting in stages

MERCER, Mo. — Up near the Iowa line, Mercer County farmer Gary Porter has had an on-and-off planting season, making progress as weather allows.

Porter, who serves on the board for the National Corn Growers Association, farms with family in multiple counties in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. This year’s planting has been a gradual process.

“We planted 15 acres April 12 to test planters,” he said.

After checking to make sure things were running well, conditions allowed for a full start to corn planting a week later.

“Then back in on the 19th and planted 500 acres,” Porter said.

Later in the month, Porter said they started planting some soybeans, in addition to continuing corn planting.

“April 27 we were able to get to 25% planted on corn and beans,” he said.

Speaking on May 10, Porter said they were planning on getting back in after the latest rain delays.

He planned to resume planting May 11 as field conditions allowed.

After the cold and wet start to planting season, warmer weather was welcomed, Porter said, especially with the delays.

“We keep watching the calendar, but the temperature is heated up, and I hope it stays up there,” he said.

It was a delayed planting season across the state. According to the USDA Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released May 9, the state’s corn crop was 32% planted, compared with 66% at the same point last year and 67% for the 5-year average.

Missouri’s corn crop was 10% emerged, compared to 36% at the same point last year and 35% for the five-year average.

