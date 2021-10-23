Northeast Missouri farmer pushes for early bean harvest

PALMYRA, Mo. — After the traditional start to harvest on corn, Northeast Missouri farmer Will Bier made the switch to soybeans as soon as he had beans ready for harvest, saying with a laugh he could harvest corn in the snow better than beans.

He started harvest around Sept. 15 with corn.

“We shelled corn for about a week, then went to beans,” Bier says.

The soybean crop has been showing solid yields, even if there are no records this fall.

“Beans are decent; no bin busters,” Bier says.

Speaking on Oct. 5, Bier says a good harvest window in late September and early October allowed for some good progress, as fields got ready to go.

“We’ve been moving through beans really well,” he says. “We haven’t shelled a lot of corn.”

It was an unusual year for Bier, harvesting that many soybeans ahead of corn.

“I’ve never harvested that many beans in September in my life,” he says.

Overall, the weather has been agreeable, even with some more rains hitting the second full week of October.

“The fall’s been tremendous,” Bier says.

The beans had gotten a little wet, and Bier was switching back to corn, working on a field in Marion County near Palmyra.

This year’s crop saw a variety of planting conditions. The weather was agreeable for a few weeks before turning wet.

“It was good till it wasn’t,” Bier says.

After that good start, planting season saw some chilly, wet weather, which delayed planting or led to some replanting in the area, Bier says. Farmers have been watching soybeans turn color and drop leaves as fields were on different schedules based on how early or late they got planted.