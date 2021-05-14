 Skip to main content
Northeast Missouri farmer starts planting after cold snap
Bryan Wilt plants corn in a Monroe County field in early April. He says he was in the early stages of corn planting. 

 Photo by Benjamin Herrold

SHELBINA, Mo. — As the wind danced across the Northeast Missouri landscape, Bryan Wilt was at work planting corn in a Monroe County field, just across the line from Shelby County. He was planting in some near-ideal conditions, with the field having recovered from the weather challenges earlier in the month.

After some cold and wet weather, late April brought sunshine and warmer temperatures, and Wilt was taking advantage of it. He was early in the process, planting the field on April 27.

“We’re just getting started,” he said.

The freezing temperatures and snowfall in mid-April had caused some delays to his usual timetable for starting planting.

“It’s a little later (than normal),” Wilt says.

He was looking to get more corn planted before an expected rain that night, and some chances of rain after that as April turned into May. But he says some moisture would help the ground and what had been planted so far.

“A little shower would be nice,” he says. “I just don’t want a flood. But I guess we can’t control that.”

The rains in late April and early May, while delaying fieldwork, helped improve soil moisture conditions. According to the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report released May 3, the state’s topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% short, 82% adequate and 14% surplus.

Ben Herrold is Missouri field editor, writing for Missouri Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

