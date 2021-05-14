Northwest Missouri farmer plants soybeans between rains

Editor’s note: Dan Herrold is the father of the writer, Benjamin Herrold.

GILMAN CITY, Mo. — On a sunny day in early May, Daviess County farmer Dan Herrold was getting closer to getting back in the field. His farm received 1.8 inches of rain earlier in the week, but the sun and wind were at work.

“It really dried today,” he said May 5.

Herrold was hopeful to get some soybeans planted ahead of the next chance of rain, coming that weekend. He said there was a chance he could get back in the field the next day, Thursday afternoon, and have some days of planting ahead of the next rain in the forecast for Northwest Missouri.

“We’re supposed to get rain Saturday,” he said.

His corn was all planted. He started planting around April 25 and finished up later that week. Some of the earlier-planted corn in the area was up, with visible rows.

The earlier planted corn had to contend with some snowfall and a few days when temperatures dropped below freezing. The weather had warmed up, but there were still some chilly mornings into early May.

Soybean planting was still in the early stages in the area but was underway.

“There’s some beans around here that are planted,” Herrold said.

The intermittent rains in the area had varied widely in amounts, even within short distances. They had caused some delays in planting, but Herrold said overall they have been good rains that have helped the planted corn and overall soil moisture situation.

“The rains we’ve had haven’t been real hard, washing rains,” he said.