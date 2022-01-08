Plans could change with input prices, availability

The soaring cost of crop inputs and availability issues have been on the minds of farmers and others in the ag industry. Fertilizer costs in particular have been a source of frustration.

“They kind of have sticker shock right now,” says Joe Koenen, a University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist.

Adam Jones, who farms in St. Charles and Lincoln counties in east central Missouri, says farmers have seen their break-even price surge higher.

“The dramatic increase in fertilizer prices and chemicals can be felt among all farmers,” he says.

University of Illinois ag economist Gary Schnitkey says global supply chain issues have contributed to the increasing costs, as have weather events, and the ag industry is watching to see if there could be shortages for crop inputs. He expects farmers to be able to get what they need, although he doesn’t expect there to be a large surplus.

“I don’t think there’s going to be abundant supplies, but I think most of it will be worked out,” Schnitkey says.

Farmers may need to adjust herbicide plans, he says, as some types might be in shorter supply.

“Glyphosate and glufosinate seem to be the two that are in shortest supply,” Schnitkey says.

K.J. Johnson, a central Illinois farmer who serves as interim president of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, says he generally thinks the supply situation will be adequate.

“I feel good with supplies, just the Roundup and the Liberty are going to be the tightest,” he says.