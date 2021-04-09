Planter Check: Preparation can help farmers kick off smooth season

With some warmer weather in late March and early April, anticipation builds for another spring planting season. Farmers are excited to return to fields, especially with higher crop prices than a year ago.

Kent Shannon, ag engineer with University of Missouri, says farmers invest some of the time before planting in checking equipment and making sure planters are ready to go. He says preparation can help things go more smoothly during spring planting, and it starts with some of the basics.

“We might make sure when the planter is sitting in the ground, it’s sitting level,” Shannon says. “The planter needs to sit level to run at its optimum.”

This has a variety of benefits.

“It helps with proper seed depth, and if you have attachments on the front of the planter, and making sure the closing wheel is doing its optimum job,” Shannon says.

He says farmers can also check double disk openers for wear and to make sure they still have plenty of contact to function properly. Shannon says one way to test this is to slide business cards in on either side of where the blades come in contact, and measure the distance between the cards to get the length of the point of contact. He says 1½ to 2 inches is ideal.

Seed meters are another area to look over, and Shannon says dealers can help farmers check these.

“Give everything the once over,” he says. “Double check seed meters, the seed metering devices to make sure seed drop is as accurate as possible. A lot of equipment dealers have the equipment to check that.”