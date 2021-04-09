Planter Check: Preparation can help farmers kick off smooth season

With some warmer weather in late March and early April, anticipation builds for another spring planting season. Farmers are excited to return to fields, especially with higher crop prices than a year ago.
Kent Shannon, ag engineer with University of Missouri, says farmers invest some of the time before planting in checking equipment and making sure planters are ready to go. He says preparation can help things go more smoothly during spring planting, and it starts with some of the basics.
“We might make sure when the planter is sitting in the ground, it’s sitting level,” Shannon says. “The planter needs to sit level to run at its optimum.”
This has a variety of benefits.
“It helps with proper seed depth, and if you have attachments on the front of the planter, and making sure the closing wheel is doing its optimum job,” Shannon says.
He says farmers can also check double disk openers for wear and to make sure they still have plenty of contact to function properly. Shannon says one way to test this is to slide business cards in on either side of where the blades come in contact, and measure the distance between the cards to get the length of the point of contact. He says 1½ to 2 inches is ideal.
Seed meters are another area to look over, and Shannon says dealers can help farmers check these.
“Give everything the once over,” he says. “Double check seed meters, the seed metering devices to make sure seed drop is as accurate as possible. A lot of equipment dealers have the equipment to check that.”
Also, farmers should make sure their planter settings are aligned with what they are planting.
“If you’re changing hybrids, make sure you have the right plates set up for that,” Shannon says.
Farmers should make sure modern planters have updated technology and programs.
“With our reliance on technology today, just making sure everything’s updated to the latest firmware,” he says.
On the guidance side, Shannon says farmers can also check to make sure their GPS receivers are updated, with John Deere in particular having gone through an update earlier this year.
The start of another growing season is also a good opportunity to implement good record keeping, which can save time and help with data collection, Shannon says.
“Keeping track of hybrids and varieties as we’re planting, getting those kind of things set up at planting time can save a lot of time at harvest,” he says. “Things can be automated if we keep track of where different hybrids were planted.”
If field conditions allow, farmers can make a test run. Pull the planter in the field a short distance just to check how everything works in action and if it’s ready to go.
“They can do a quick pull of the planter in the field to double check seeding depth and down pressure,” Shannon says. “… That’s a little bit hard to double check in the shop.”
Gary Becker, with Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere at Rocheport, Missouri, says in addition to checking the basics like disks and wheels, farmers should make sure their technology is ready as well.
“There’s just a lot of things to check, and the technology is always changing,” he says.
Becker says the dealership has been helping get equipment set up.
“We’ve been really busy,” he says.
Like a lot of farmers, Becker is looking forward to spring planting.
“Everybody’s ready to go if this weather holds,” he says.