Report studies conservation impact on changing climate

A new report compiled by the University of Missouri Extension at the request of the Missouri Soybean Association looks at the ways farmers have improved soil conservation and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the impact of climate change on agriculture.

Among the report’s findings were that agriculture is reducing emissions per unit of production by improving efficiency, and that data shows weather patterns will challenge production and require continued innovation.

Ray Massey and Cammy Willett, with MU’s Division of Applied Social Sciences, prepared the report. Massey says the Missouri Soybean Association contacted him last year about putting together the report, titled “Climate Change and Missouri Agriculture.”

The report is dated October 2020, and the Missouri Soybean Association board reviewed it at their January meeting and sent out the report earlier this year.

“The Missouri Soybean Association called up, and said we need to know what’s happening with climate change,” Massey says.

Massey is an ag economist, and he compiled data and findings from various scientists.

“Presenting a compelling story of how U.S. farmers are contributing to mitigation efforts will be politically important and allow them to participate in marketing the ecosystem benefits of emergent agricultural practices,” the report says.

Reducing emissions

Massey says the findings are nuanced, with total greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture going up as production has increased, but per-unit emissions going down.