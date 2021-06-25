Report studies conservation impact on changing climate

A new report compiled by the University of Missouri Extension at the request of the Missouri Soybean Association looks at the ways farmers have improved soil conservation and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the impact of climate change on agriculture.
Among the report’s findings were that agriculture is reducing emissions per unit of production by improving efficiency, and that data shows weather patterns will challenge production and require continued innovation.
Ray Massey and Cammy Willett, with MU’s Division of Applied Social Sciences, prepared the report. Massey says the Missouri Soybean Association contacted him last year about putting together the report, titled “Climate Change and Missouri Agriculture.”
The report is dated October 2020, and the Missouri Soybean Association board reviewed it at their January meeting and sent out the report earlier this year.
“The Missouri Soybean Association called up, and said we need to know what’s happening with climate change,” Massey says.
Massey is an ag economist, and he compiled data and findings from various scientists.
“Presenting a compelling story of how U.S. farmers are contributing to mitigation efforts will be politically important and allow them to participate in marketing the ecosystem benefits of emergent agricultural practices,” the report says.
Reducing emissions
Massey says the findings are nuanced, with total greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture going up as production has increased, but per-unit emissions going down.
“There’s absolutely no doubt agriculture has more greenhouse gas emissions over the last 30 years,” he says. “But we’ve increased our production so much more. Our greenhouse gas emission per bushel or per pound of beef has gone down. The agriculturalist would say, we are producing more units of food at less greenhouse gas emission per unit of food than before.”
The report cites USDA and EPA data that show greenhouse gas emissions per unit of total agricultural production have decreased 15% from 1990 to 2018, with these decreases attributed to improved production practices and increased yields.
“Research concludes that yield gains in agriculture from 1961 to 2005 have reduced net GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 161 billion metric tons of carbon — 34% of the total GHG emissions attributable to human activity between 1850 and 2005,” the report says.
Also, the report says that using research-based estimates for emissions and Missouri crop acre numbers, the state’s farmers are reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 2.96 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent emissions of more than 25% of Missouri’s registered automobiles, or all the housing units in Kansas City, St. Charles and Springfield combined.
The report also says the last 30 years of conservation management practices have led to 177 million tons of soil saved in Missouri.
Ronnie Russell, a northwest Missouri farmers and president of the Missouri Soybean Association, says it is nice to see the data show long-term efforts paying off.
“Stewardship is an integral part of the long-term success for Missouri farms and farm families, and investing in land and water resources is foundational to that success,” he says. “It’s inspiring to see the impact farmers’ investments have had and continue to have on conserving soil, capturing carbon, and reducing emissions from farm fields. The trajectory we’re on in agriculture, continuously producing more with less, sets us up well to continue to be a leader in the wise use of our natural resources for generations to come.”
The changing climate
The report also studied recent climate trends to gauge their impact on agriculture. According to the report, using climate data supplied by MU state climatologist Pat Guinan, Missouri’s five-year moving average annual temperature has been above the long-term average for 22 of the last 25 years. The warming trend is mostly seen in the spring and fall. Summer daytime highs have not risen, but nighttime low temperatures have gone up.
“Corn likes to cool off at night,” Massey says.
Average rainfall has been increasing since the 1950s, primarily from March through May, providing a challenge to timely planting.
The number of extreme rainfall events, defined as more than 3 inches in a day, has been increasing as well. The historical average is 17.2 extreme rainfall events per year, but during the last 20 years it has averaged 23.3 per year, the report says. These events can create runoff and challenge conservation and water quality efforts.
The 10-year moving average for dew point in Missouri has also been higher than the long-term average for the last 30 years. Higher dew points can favor insects and pathogens that can hurt growing plants and stored grain.
“Higher temperatures, more intense rainfall, the increasing dew point, all of that is going to decrease plant yield,” Massey says.
However, Massey says improvements in technology have increased yields despite growing weather challenges.
“I think most people are in agreement the climate is changing,” he says. “The question many people have, including me, is what is causing the climate to change.”
Massey says he is not a climate scientist, but he says the data does show an increase in carbon in the atmosphere, and studies have shown increasing carbon dioxide in the air can make it harder for plants to produce, as well as affecting temperature.
“The science is very clear, we have more parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than in the past,” he says.
Adaptation and research
Massey says with climate changes happening gradually, adapting and continuing to fund research will be important. For example, he says a long time ago the conventional wisdom was wheat was an Eastern crop that could not thrive West of the Ohio River valley, but breeding new types of wheat developed a crop that thrives out West.
“I think the research we put into new crop varieties is important,” he says.
Massey says modifying behavior will be as important as modifying crops, and he cites improving management practices such as no-till and other practices that keep soil in place and carbon sequestered in the soil.
Massey says he hopes the report will help farmers understand the situation more, as well as learn about opportunities to get paid for carbon offsetting activities, such as covering lagoons or even planting cover crops. He says many of these carbon offset programs are voluntary, but they could become more regulated down the road. He says he has been asked to speak about the report frequently.
“This has garnered a lot of attention,” Massey says. “It is a hot topic. I’m talking about it a lot.”
The entire report can be viewed at bit.ly/3iNjHem.