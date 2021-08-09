Research looks into maximizing returns from double crop

Updated research will help farmers choose maturity group and seeding rate for double-crop soybeans.
“Often, research is focused on single-crop soybean,” says Carrie Knott, member of the American Society of Agronomy.
A new study from Knott and her team has determined soybean characteristics that can maximize chances for profit from double cropping soybeans, according to a society news release.
Much of the previous research on double-cropping soybean is 30 to 40 years old. Knott and her colleagues wanted to make sure the current recommendations were still valid to maximize seed production and profitability.
“Weather conditions have changed during that time,” says Knott. “They are predicted to keep changing in the coming years, as well.”
Double crop soybeans account for about 10% of soybeans produced in the Upper Mid-South and Ohio River Valley regions. However, that figure was as high as 36% of the region’s soybean production in the past.
“The logistics of the double-crop system can be very demanding at times,” says Knott.
There is potential for reduced profitability. There are also some increased risks associated with producing double- crop soybeans.
Knott and her colleagues set out to identify profitable farming strategies for double-crop soybeans. They also aimed to understand the various risk factors.
The researchers tested several relative maturity groups and seeding rates.
“These are two agronomic practices every producer must consider,” says Knott.
Study sites were in western Kentucky. Four soybean relative maturity groups at five different seeding densities were tested over two growing seasons. The researchers determined the relative maturity groups and seeding densities that produced the highest yields.
According to the study, the longest relative maturity groups had the highest yield. Also, the highest seeding rates led to the highest yields.
But Knott and her colleagues wanted to learn about more than yields. They also used risk analyses to find which relative maturity groups and seeding rate combinations maximized the likelihood of positive net returns for farmers.
Results show that planting soybean relative maturity group 4.7 at 200,000 seeds per acre would have the highest probability of creating a positive net economic return.
“These findings support the use of a longer relative maturity group as well as an increased seeding rate to maximize yield and economic net benefit,” explains Knott.
The maturity group recommendations from the study matched the existing 40-year-old recommendation.
“Weather patterns have changed considerably in the last 40 years,” says Knott. “So, we were very surprised!”