Retired MU agronomist enjoys life in rural Australia

It was a snowy, cold Thursday in Missouri, but for recently retired University of Missouri Extension agronomist Peter Scharf, it was a mild summer Friday morning in Australia. He and his wife, Jane, moved there last year, following through on a long-term plan.
“My wife’s Australian,” Scharf says. “We met in the States and got married. … She always wanted to come back, which I agreed to years ago.”
With their younger of two sons about to start high school and wanting to be closer to his wife’s parents, Scharf says the timing was right. Of course, moving during the time of COVID had some challenges, and Scharf says he had to spend a two-week quarantine in a hotel upon arriving in Australia.
Scharf has kept busy in Australia, slowly renovating the farmhouse where they live, near the town of Foster in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, about two hours from the city of Melbourne. The house has views off toward the ocean and is in a rural area.
“Fifty years ago it was dominated by dairy, now there’s a lot of beef cattle as well,” he says. “It’s pretty to look at.”
In addition to putting in new floors and working on fences at the farmhouse, Scharf has been keeping in touch with Extension personnel and farmers back in Missouri, and he is working on a fertilizer manual project for MU. Scharf studied nitrogen fertilizer for MU, and his project is looking at the right rate, timing, placement and source for fertilizing, using research collected by MU. He enjoys staying involved with his main area of study, even if he has shifted to emeritus status with MU.
“I’m keeping my finger in the pie a little bit,” he says.
Beyond that, Scharf says he is appreciating living in the country again. He grew up in rural Wisconsin.
“I’m just enjoying a rural lifestyle,” he says. “It’s hilly and green.”
Scharf says the temperate climate allows for essentially year-round green grass, which provides a slight difference for local agriculture that is largely similar to Missouri.
“There’s a lot less hay here than in Missouri because they don’t have as many days they need it,” he says.
Rural life in Australia has some similar issues to rural Missouri, Scharf says, including the need for broadband Internet access. He says they just got new satellite internet at their house, and he says satellite internet has a lot of potential for rural communities.
“I’m grateful for it,” he says.
Scharf still keeps track of nitrogen trends back in Missouri, seeing his decades of research in action.
“Row crops, probably there’s more nitrogen used than there used to be, but it’s used more efficiently because a lot of that goes on after planting,” he says. “I played a part in that, showing them what it looked like when they put it on before and it was a wet year.”
He adds that every farm is different, and a farm’s labor situation can help determine when nitrogen fertilizer needs to go on. Many farms are diversified and have to juggle putting up hay and livestock work along with row crop tasks.
Scharf says the trend has been wetter springs, which can cause nitrogen loss. But he says there are benefits as well.
“Starting in about 1980, there was a trend toward wetter springs and bigger areas of wet springs,” he says. “I think people picked up on that, and I think wetter springs are great if you’re growing grass. I’ve seen lots of Julys where fescue is still growing because it’s not out of water. I think it’s not a bad thing that Missouri is getting wetter springs, you just have to adjust.”
Scharf says farmers seem to be getting better and better with nitrogen fertilizing, both on pastures and in row crop fields, improving their timing. He says on pastures, putting nitrogen on later, such as March or April, can support summertime growth.
He says the next improvements in nitrogen use could involve doing more with rate diagnoses and adjusting application rates to meet needs in different parts of fields.
Now, Scharf is happy to monitor that progress from afar, on the other side of the world, out in the country.
“I like living the rural life again,” he says.
That rural life contains some simple joys, like taking his younger son to the local boat ramp, where there’s a big parking lot, to practice driving ahead of getting his license.
“He’s getting better,” Scharf says, “not as fast as his confidence is growing.”
Scharf says he has enjoyed living the Australian life.
“The people are fun,” he says. “I like being near the ocean. That’s one thing you can’t do in Missouri.”