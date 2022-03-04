Retired MU agronomist enjoys life in rural Australia

It was a snowy, cold Thursday in Missouri, but for recently retired University of Missouri Extension agronomist Peter Scharf, it was a mild summer Friday morning in Australia. He and his wife, Jane, moved there last year, following through on a long-term plan.

“My wife’s Australian,” Scharf says. “We met in the States and got married. … She always wanted to come back, which I agreed to years ago.”

With their younger of two sons about to start high school and wanting to be closer to his wife’s parents, Scharf says the timing was right. Of course, moving during the time of COVID had some challenges, and Scharf says he had to spend a two-week quarantine in a hotel upon arriving in Australia.

Scharf has kept busy in Australia, slowly renovating the farmhouse where they live, near the town of Foster in the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, about two hours from the city of Melbourne. The house has views off toward the ocean and is in a rural area.

“Fifty years ago it was dominated by dairy, now there’s a lot of beef cattle as well,” he says. “It’s pretty to look at.”

In addition to putting in new floors and working on fences at the farmhouse, Scharf has been keeping in touch with Extension personnel and farmers back in Missouri, and he is working on a fertilizer manual project for MU. Scharf studied nitrogen fertilizer for MU, and his project is looking at the right rate, timing, placement and source for fertilizing, using research collected by MU. He enjoys staying involved with his main area of study, even if he has shifted to emeritus status with MU.