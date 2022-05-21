River bottom fields finally get ready in East Central Missouri

HERMANN, Mo. — On a sunny May day in East Central Missouri, the Missouri River bottom featured farmers doing a variety of work. Up and down the wide expanse of the bottom, planters and sprayers and tillage tools moved across fields, hurrying to get work done before the next rain.

The hot weather had dried the bottom ground to the point it was workable to plant.

Ben Engemann was filling up a planter, preparing to plant a field in Warren County, on the north side of the river. Speaking on May 12, Engemann said they were in the early stages of corn planting.

“We just got started yesterday,” he said. “We got a bunch of rain last week.”

Engemann and his family farm outside of Hermann, where he is a high school student. He said they had to do some scouting to find fields ready to go.

“This is about the sandiest ground,” he said.

They hadn’t started on soybeans yet but were just getting going on corn. Engemann said usually they take their time getting started planting corn to cut back on the risk of having to replant. Also, the bottom ground can take time to dry out.

“We’re all no-till,” Engemann said.

After planting delays caused by wet, cool weather, Engemann said farmers in the area were getting into the full swing of planting with the hotter, drier weather during the second week of May. He said farmers are looking to make the planting windows count to get the crop in.

The conditions weren’t quite ideal in the field yet, but he said it was good enough to go forward with planting.

“It’s wet enough to where you could probably wait, but it’s kind of getting to that point where you want to get started,” Engemann said.

