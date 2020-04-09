COLUMBIA, Mo. — The stage is set for more spring flooding in Missouri, said University of Missouri Extension climatologist Pat Guinan.
“A lot will depend on the weather patterns that set up over the region in the next few weeks,” he said.
Missouri farmers, still reeling from 2019 weather woes, face a greater than 50% chance of moderate flooding on mainstream rivers and their tributaries again, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts for the Midwest and Missouri River basin.
Specifically, a moderate flood risk extends along the Mississippi River bordering Missouri as well as its tributaries north of St. Louis. A moderate flood risk also extends along the Missouri River and its tributaries from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth at St. Louis.
Heavy rains could severely affect spring fieldwork and planting as well as prevent needed nitrogen applications to wheat, according to MU Extension agronomists Greg Luce and Bill Wiebold. They traveled the state last year to assess flood damage and offer Extension resources to farmers.
In southeastern Missouri, MU Extension agronomist Anthony Ohmes said more than 14 inches of rain fell in Jackson (Cape Girardeau County) since
Jan. 1, and rain is still coming.
“It has been muddy for both row crop and forage producers,” he says.
Flooding in 2019 resulted in higher prevented-planting acres in his area. However, actual flood damage was minimal, he said. The wet autumn slowed harvest and rutted fields when farmers ran harvest equipment under less than ideal conditions.
Wet conditions continued into the new year, delaying timely nitrogen applications to wheat in some areas. However, short dry spells have allowed some wheat to be fertilized, and repair of some fields occurred, said Ohmes.
“Current rains have not helped much,” says Tracie Moore, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment in Chariton County.
Brunswick, in western Chariton County, was one of the areas in Missouri hardest hit by flooding in 2019. Debris and high water washed out the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge, suspending rail service between Moberly and Kansas City. The agribusiness community suffered another blow when floodwaters hit the Brunswick River Terminal, one of state’s largest grain terminals.
Moore said some levees along the Grand River received repairs. Others have not.
MU Extension agricultural engineering specialist Kent Shannon said many farmers are still evaluating fields and prioritizing where they can work with the least amount of effort.
Some farmers may not be able to plant again this year due to sediment and debris left from 2019. Shannon said ground near Huntsdale and Hartsburg appears to be more ready than northern areas of his region such as Glasgow. The work is far from over, he said, and for many it is just getting started.