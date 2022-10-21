Severe drought in West Central Missouri district affects all crops

BUTLER, Mo. — In West Central Missouri, mostly dry weather allowed for steady harvest progress, even as drought concerns continue.

Bates County farmer Dane Diehl said a dry growing season lowered yields. He said there was some hope for some of the later-planted soybeans and double-crop soybeans, but the dry September hurt their potential as well.

“Many soybeans are turning (more quickly) due to the lack of moisture,” he said. “It’s pushing soybean harvest forward much quicker than usual in the area.”

“It was another great week of harvest,” Diehl said on Oct. 10.

Diehl said some activity began in early September, but the corn harvest really got going in mid-September as more of it dried down. He said so far yields appear to be “quite behind our five-year average.”

Diehl says several farmers have been planting wheat after harvest, but it needs rainfall to germinate.

Bates County is in “Severe” and “Extreme” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map released Oct. 13.

“It’s extremely dry for the fall,” Diehl says.