When it comes to maintaining good levels of production and profitability on the farm, soil testing can be a useful resource for farmers. Iowa State University agronomist Antonio Mallarino says it helps farmers understand where their fields currently stand.

“For phosphorous, potassium, micronutrients, pH, lime, soil testing is essential,” he says. “Soil testing is the basis for a good and profitable production system.”

The soil tests can show a wide range of variability, but can still be helpful.

“The vast majority of the time, the big problem with the soil test results is the variability,” Mallarino says.

Using the best soil sampling methods can help farmers get useful results. Mallarino says they need a good representative sample.

First and foremost, Mallarino says soil samplers cannot be in too big of a hurry, because what they are doing is important and will influence how a lot of input money is spent.

Producers can go with grid sampling or management zone sampling. For grid sampling, they divide the field into smaller parts using a grid and sample from each part. Mallarino says the ideal is having grids that are 2.5 to 5 acres in size.

“No more than that,” he says. “If you’re going to do larger grids, it’s going to be better to go with management zone sampling.”

Management zone sampling involves dividing a field into areas that can be managed in a similar fashion. It can take into account different soil types, different levels of erosion and how parts of a field may have been managed differently, such as when smaller fields get combined into one larger field. Mallarino says management zone sampling can seem appealing in theory, although in practice it is complicated. He says it works best when farmers use layers of information together.

“Let’s use the soil map units as a base, then let’s superimpose other information,” he says.

This information can include yield maps and aerial images, among other data.

These layers of information can help producers decide how many different sampling areas are needed.

Sometimes, a farmer’s history or lack of it with a piece of land can help decide which soil sampling approach to use.

“If they know their fields and have been maintaining approximate soil test values, they can do management zones,” Mallarino says. “A new field, I believe at least once, they should do a very dense grid sampling.”

Sampling depth is also important, and needs to be consistent, Mallarino says.

“Most of the soil tests have been calibrated for a 6-inch depth,” he says.

There is some nuance to the depth of soil sampling, Mallarino says. Phosphorus and potassium soil test values are best on samples collected from 0 to 6 inches deep. However, when sampling for pH, samples should still be collected to the 6-inch depth when a field is managed with tillage, but from the top 2-3 inches in no-till fields or in fields that are forage for hay or pasture.

This is because limestone application to the surface seldom changes pH below about 3 inches.

It is also important to tell the soil testing lab the depth a sample was taken, to make sure it gives the right results and recommendations.

University of Missouri livestock specialist Gene Schmitz says cattle producers can use soil testing to help give pastures a boost.

“Soil test and, at a minimum, fertilize to the most limiting nutrient,” he says. “If pH is low, add lime. If phosphorus levels are low, add phosphorus to soil test recommendations.”

Schmitz says it is good to be targeted with high fertilizer prices. He says producers can target some acres for quicker growth in the spring, while other acres can be fertilized based on the most limiting nutrient. He says it is good to think of soil testing and fertilization as tools to boost production.

“Fertilize and manage acres to get as much production and nutrition harvested as you can,” Schmitz says.