Southeast soybean yields surprise during dry year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Variety Testing Program provided another year of data for farmers to consider when making soybean variety decisions. Mark Wieberg, a senior research specialist for MU who worked on the test plots across the state, says there were some areas that got too dry this summer, but overall the testing produced some quality yields.

“We just had some really good plots across the state,” he says.

With some researchers having to quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wieberg had a lot of time in the combine. The soybean results are still being tabulated, but he got to see the crop results as they came in.

“I combined just about all the soybeans, so I saw the raw data coming in,” he says.

Wieberg says the MU Variety Testing Program works to give farmers a range of information on how soybean varieties fare in different locations and soil types. Farmers can look at multiple test site results within their region for the fuller picture.

“The goal of the program is to have enough sites and (data) where the farmer can make good comparisons,” he says.

The trials involved non-irrigated and irrigated test plots at locations around the state, divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast.

North

The North region had test sites at Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and St. Joseph. The North region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.

For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, NK Seeds S39-G2X had the highest average yield at 64.1 bu./acre, and the highest total at any site in the region with 71.8 bu./acre at Canton.