Southeast soybean yields surprise during dry year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Variety Testing Program provided another year of data for farmers to consider when making soybean variety decisions. Mark Wieberg, a senior research specialist for MU who worked on the test plots across the state, says there were some areas that got too dry this summer, but overall the testing produced some quality yields.
“We just had some really good plots across the state,” he says.
With some researchers having to quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wieberg had a lot of time in the combine. The soybean results are still being tabulated, but he got to see the crop results as they came in.
“I combined just about all the soybeans, so I saw the raw data coming in,” he says.
Wieberg says the MU Variety Testing Program works to give farmers a range of information on how soybean varieties fare in different locations and soil types. Farmers can look at multiple test site results within their region for the fuller picture.
“The goal of the program is to have enough sites and (data) where the farmer can make good comparisons,” he says.
The trials involved non-irrigated and irrigated test plots at locations around the state, divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast.
North
The North region had test sites at Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and St. Joseph. The North region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, NK Seeds S39-G2X had the highest average yield at 64.1 bu./acre, and the highest total at any site in the region with 71.8 bu./acre at Canton.
For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, AgVenture 40U8LL had the highest average yield at 60.2 bu./acre. Pioneer P44A37L had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 71.2 bu./acre at Mooresville.
Central
The Central region had test sites at Columbia, Foley, Henrietta, Norborne and Truxton. The region included both Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 soybeans in the region, Midland 3930NXS had the highest average yield with 72.0 bu./acre, and the highest yield at any site in the region with 78.2 bu./acre at Foley.
For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, AgVenture 47V4LL had the highest average yield with 71.7 bu./acre, and the highest yield recorded at any site in the region with 81.0 bu./acre at Norborne.
Southwest
The Southwest region had test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Urich. It included Group 4 soybeans.
For the soybeans in the region, AGS GS48X19 had the highest average yield with 62.1 bu./acre. Go Soy 512E21 had the highest total at any site in the region with 67.7 bu./acre at Urich.
Southeast
The Southeast region had test sites at Campbell, Charleston, Dexter, Fisk and Portageville, and included both Group 4 and Group 5 soybeans.
Wieberg says the Southeast region had a good year for soybeans in the test plots.
“We had some really high-yielding soybeans in the Southeast,” he says.
For the Group 4 soybeans in the region, Midland 4991XS had the highest average yield with 79.1 bu./acre. Dyna-Gro S43XS70 had the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 88.8 bu./acre at Campbell.
For the Group 5 soybeans in the region, Local Seed LS5087X had the highest average yield with 78.8 bu./acre. Local Seed LS5009XS had the highest total at any site in the region with 87.4 bu./acre.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.