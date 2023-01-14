Supply chain issues continue into 2023 for farmers

Farmers will likely still have to deal with supply chain issues in 2023, even as the situation improves in some aspects.

Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says 2022 saw good demand and prices, but supply chain issues and high costs presented challenges. He says these supply and input issues are ongoing.

“It’s getting better, but we’re still not back to normal,” he says. “We’re still going to face some challenges there.”

Hart says fertilizer remains a central concern in the overall supply chain issues.

“On the fertilizer side, we’re seeing not only high prices, but still limited availability in some places,” he says.

A key factor in this is the cost and availability of natural gas globally, Hart says, a key ingredient in fertilizer. He says the natural gas market in Europe in particular remains volatile. He says U.S. production has ramped up, but there is still strong global demand and competition for that product.

Hart says the high natural gas prices have led to “really high” fertilizer production costs, and also many fertilizer facilities are still not running at full production levels due to the cost and availability of natural gas.

University of Missouri ag economist Scott Brown says he gives the classic economist answer of “it depends” when talking about the supply chain situation, with some sectors improving even as others see increased challenges, with the situation continuing to change as some things become harder or easier to get.

“I think we’ve seen in some cases a little less supply bottleneck,” he says. “In other cases, I think it’s gotten worse, not better.”

Overall, Brown says the trend is improvement, but the situation is still not ideal.

“I think we’re better off than a year ago, but I think we have a long way to go,” he says.

In addition to difficulty securing inputs, Brown says the costs have gone up as part of the overall inflation situation in the economy. In addition to increasing input costs for farmers, he says this can chip away at consumers’ buying power and eventually affect demand.

“What do consumers have to pay for these goods relative to inflation in their wages?” Brown says.

Cory Bratland, with Kluis Commodity Advisors, says farmers and analysts continue to monitor the supply chain situation. Even if there are still concerns, he sees some improvement.

“It’s definitely moderated,” he says.

Bratland says avoiding a potential rail strike has been beneficial to the supply chain picture.

“So far we’ve been able to dodge the bullet with this potential rail strike,” he says. “That would be pretty detrimental to agriculture and the whole economy.”

The situation can impact marketing decisions. With high input costs, Bratland says many farmers like to make sure they lock in a price on enough of their crop to cover their costs.

Despite the ongoing supply chain issues, Hart says strong demand and prices should allow for continued profitability for farmers this year.

“I still see a positive number when I look over the next year,” he says.