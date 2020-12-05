COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri’s Variety Testing Program faced some challenges from the weather and coronavirus disruptions in 2020, but the program still produced good yields in many test locations and data for farmers to consider different corn hybrid options.
Mark Wieberg, a senior research specialist who worked at test sites all over the state, says there were some weather swings during the growing season.
“It was kind of a challenging year,” he says. “There were some areas that were really wet and then it kind of turned off, especially in southwest Missouri. Yields down there reflected that.”
In addition to dry conditions, the timing of summer heat also challenged the corn test plots.
“It got really, really hot during corn pollination,” Wieberg says.
MU began the corn testing program in the mid-1930s, first publishing results in 1937. Weiberg says it is nice to have very high yields to report, but even challenging conditions for yield testing can provide useful information for farmers.
“I think it definitely gives value to the different varieties, how stress-resistant they are,” he says.
After timely spring planting, Wieberg says it took longer than normal for the corn to dry down so harvest could begin.
“We were later starting (harvest) this year than last year, just because the corn was not drying down,” he says. “We were kind of chomping at the bit.”
Wieberg was able to keep working throughout the harvest of the MU test plots, although the coronavirus did cause some staffing issues during the year.
“The COVID put us shorthanded this spring,” he says. “Then we had some (researchers) out quarantining this fall.”
Still, MU researchers were able to get the testing done and are tabulating the final data. Despite some of the weather challenges, Wieberg says many of the corn test sites did very well.
The results for corn are included in this week’s edition of Missouri Farmer Today starting on page 12.
The testing included irrigated and non-irrigated plots divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast regions.
North
The North region had all non-irrigated test sites, located in Albany, Canton, Mooresville, Novelty and St. Joseph. Yield data for the Mooresville site was not posted as of Nov. 24.
For the four sites in the region with data posted, DeKalb DKC61-98RIB had the highest yield recorded at any site, with 265.0 bushels per acre at St. Joseph.
Central
The Central region had non-irrigated test sites at Columbia, Foley, Henrietta, Norborne and Truxton, and irrigated sites at Columbia and Foley.
For the non-irrigated sites in the region, Prairie Hybrids 8759 had the highest average yield at 232.1 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was AgVenture AV3917AML with 281.6 bu./acre at Henrietta.
For the irrigated sites in the region, Nutech Seed 71F5CYFR had the highest average yield at 192.5 bu./acre. The highest total at any site in the region was Pioneer P1464AML with 208.8 bu./acre at the Columbia site.
Southwest
The Southwest region had non-irrigated test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Urich. Data was posted for Lamar and Urich, but not Garden City. The region had irrigated test sites at Garden City, Lamar and Nevada. Data for Lamar was not posted yet.
For the non-irrigated test sites, Dyna-Gro D58VC65 had the highest total at any site, with 218.1 bu./acre at Urich.
For the irrigated test sites posted, DeKalb DKC70-27RIB had the highest average yield at 217.0 bu./acre, and the highest total in the region with 288.9 bu./acre at Garden City.
Southeast
The Southeast region had all irrigated test sites, located at Charleston, Dexter, Fisk and Portageville.
For the four sites in the region, Croplan X19115B/VT2P had the highest average yield with 260.5 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was Local Seed LC1307 TC with 282.9 bu./acre.