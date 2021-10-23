West Central Missouri sees variety in yields

BUTLER, Mo. — In West Central Missouri, Dane Diehl says harvest became “a full go” by mid-September for corn.

With a year of wide weather variations, corn yields understandably reflected that.

“Much of the (corn) yield results are extremely various in the area,” he says.

Some crops got planted in a more timely manner, and some caught more beneficial rains at the right times.

Diehl, who farms in Bates County, says late September and early October provided some great weather for harvest, and some early-planted soybeans began to be harvested in late September. The work has continued into October, although this month has seen more rain to occasionally slow harvest progress. He says there have been some quality challenges.

“Soybean quality seems to be an issue, with fields cutting dry but still containing quite a bit of green beans and pods,” Diehl says.

Diehl says some rain will help with the latest soybeans, which are still a ways away from harvest. Wet weather and some bottom ground flooding in the spring made for a year with some very late planting.

“Some moisture would be beneficial to finish these late soybeans,” he says.

Diehl says the early reports on soybean yields in the area are “great,” although much of the crop remains to be harvested.

