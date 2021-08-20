Wet weather makes for Missouri’s ‘worst hay in decades’

While the abundant late-spring and summer rainfall in Missouri may have produced abundant forage growth in pastures, it has provided challenges for the hay crop.

Craig Roberts, a University of Missouri Extension forage specialist, has been in Missouri over 30 years, and he says this is a unique year.

“The wet weather has limited and delayed hay production,” he says. “I don’t recall ever seeing first-cutting hay in late July and early August. But that is what we have in Missouri.”

He says this impacted Missouri’s tall fescue hay crop.

“Much of the Missouri hay is tall fescue,” Roberts says. “It is mostly a product of grazing pastures, not hay fields. While the rains were great for grass production, they were terrible for hay curing. That is why the cuts were delayed.”

The delayed first cutting of hay affects both the quality and quantity of forage, Roberts says. He says many fescue hay fields likely won’t get cut a second time.

“I think when you have this much rain spread out so there’s not a cutting window and a curing window, first, there’s not a second cutting, so there’s a lack of forage, a lack of hay,” he says. “The second thing is it means the quality is lower.”

Roberts says ideally tall fescue hay is cut in May, in the “boot” stage, when the seedheads are not yet exposed. But after this boot stage, fescue hay becomes more toxic, if it is not the novel endophyte version. He says weather and spring planting work can often push back hay cutting, but this year it was especially pronounced.