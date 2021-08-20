Wet weather makes for Missouri’s ‘worst hay in decades’

While the abundant late-spring and summer rainfall in Missouri may have produced abundant forage growth in pastures, it has provided challenges for the hay crop.
Craig Roberts, a University of Missouri Extension forage specialist, has been in Missouri over 30 years, and he says this is a unique year.
“The wet weather has limited and delayed hay production,” he says. “I don’t recall ever seeing first-cutting hay in late July and early August. But that is what we have in Missouri.”
He says this impacted Missouri’s tall fescue hay crop.
“Much of the Missouri hay is tall fescue,” Roberts says. “It is mostly a product of grazing pastures, not hay fields. While the rains were great for grass production, they were terrible for hay curing. That is why the cuts were delayed.”
The delayed first cutting of hay affects both the quality and quantity of forage, Roberts says. He says many fescue hay fields likely won’t get cut a second time.
“I think when you have this much rain spread out so there’s not a cutting window and a curing window, first, there’s not a second cutting, so there’s a lack of forage, a lack of hay,” he says. “The second thing is it means the quality is lower.”
Roberts says ideally tall fescue hay is cut in May, in the “boot” stage, when the seedheads are not yet exposed. But after this boot stage, fescue hay becomes more toxic, if it is not the novel endophyte version. He says weather and spring planting work can often push back hay cutting, but this year it was especially pronounced.
“We joke about patriotic hay, put up on the Fourth of July,” Roberts says. “We’re waiting till the 4th of August (this year).”
The result has been a lot of poor-quality hay.0“This is the worst hay I have seen in decades,” Roberts says.
He emphasized the delays have been out of producers’ hands.
“It’s not their fault,” Roberts says. “Producers know when to cut hay, they just couldn’t.”
He says the fall does bring some regrowth, which could provide some fall grazing or stockpiling forage, although he adds that fall doesn’t see as much growth as the spring. He says fescue might not produce much for another cutting before winter, although alfalfa hayfields might be more likely to still produce a second cutting, despite the delayed first cutting. Getting hayfields cut can still have benefits, even with the diminished quality.
“People still need to cut the hay,” Roberts says. “They need to remove the canopy to enable fall growth. Also, some of this stemmy hay is better than nothing. It can be treated with ammonia for increased digestibility and decreased toxicity, and it can be supplemented.”
He says treating hay with anhydrous ammonia is an “underused toolbox” for producers with fescue hay.
“Ammonia is really hard on those toxins,” Roberts says.
The process involves covering the hay with a tarp before treating it with the ammonia, and Roberts says to make sure the process is safe and effective, it can be a good idea to get some help.
“They need to find somebody who’s done it, who knows the tricks of the trade,” he says.
Lastly, as far as using hay of lesser quality, Roberts says producers can supplement diets, and reach out to local Extension livestock specialists if they would like some help. He says most producers will probably be looking at an energy supplement to go with the hay.
“They’re very, very strong on nutrition, and they’ll know how to balance that ration,” Roberts says.
Rusty Lee, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist based in Montgomery County and an east central Missouri farmer, says his area has seen a lot of rain this year, often heavy rain events. He says producers in his area have put up hay in the dry windows when they can, but it has been a challenge. However, pasture growth has been strong.
“Pasture growth has been pretty good,” Lee says. “Cool season grasses certainly had good moisture, and they had an extended cool season growing period. It’s been a good cool-season grass growing season, and a good warm-season grass growing season.”