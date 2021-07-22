Wet weather means variable crop stages

After rains and wet fields stretched planting season from April through early July, summer brought some areas of locally heavy rains, but farmers and agronomists say the crop still has a lot of potential.

Speaking on July 8, Nathan Martin, who farms in Boone County, says there were some crops that had to be planted later this year. He had to finish replanting some soybeans in July.

“I just replanted some beans here Tuesday (July 6),” he says. “I’ve got some corn planted in June.”

Martin says due to the rains, planting was a lot of starting and stopping.

“We skipped May,” he says.

The corn crop is in a variety of growth stages.

“We’ve got everything from corn that’s tasseling to corn that was planted just last month,” Martin says.

Weather in the coming weeks will be key, but Martin says the crops could still do well, despite the uneven start.

“If we get some rains, it’ll be OK,” he says.

Rusty Lee, a University of Missouri Extension agronomist based in Montgomery County, says some crops showed signs of too much moisture this year.

“We’ve had some noticeable light color of soybeans, primarily due to saturated soils,” he says. “We picked up some dry weather and that’s improved the color some.”

Lee, who covers several counties in eastern and central Missouri, says some of the rains this summer have come rapidly. He talked with one producer who received 6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

“It was over blacktop roads, it was crazy,” Lee says.