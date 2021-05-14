Wet weather pattern takes hold in North Central Missouri

MARCELINE, Mo. — Parked in a freshly worked field in northern Chariton County, near the Linn County line, Bruce Buck paused for a little work on his equipment, getting the tractor and planter dialed in and ready to go. Rain was on the way later that night, but at the moment conditions were perfect for planting.

“The ground’s dried out,” he said. “The ground temperature’s pretty good.”

Buck, who is based at Mendon in North Central Missouri, said he got started planting on a Saturday evening, April 24. So far, he had made good progress planting corn.

“It’s been going good,” he said.

Buck had avoided a cold snap in the area by waiting until his preferred time to start planting corn.

“We didn’t plant any corn early,” he said. “The end of April, early May is when I like to plant corn.”

There was some replant of corn in the area due to the freezing temperatures, Buck said. So far he had just been planting corn, saving the soybean planting for after.

Overall, Buck was excited for another spring planting season and watching trends in prices, recently contracting some of his wheat.

“I said, ‘You watch, wheat’s going to go up now,’” he said with a laugh.

Buck was looking to get going and get as much planted as possible before the next rain and the wetter weather pattern it seemed to be ushering in. He said the weather challenges seem to be more and more, meaning it’s crucial to take advantage of planting opportunities.

“It seems like we’re up against the (weather) more and more,” he said.