Dairy practices can build consumer confidence

At a Dairy Calf & Heifer Association webinar March 9, veterinarian Marissa Hake stressed the importance of communication in her presentation on how dairy producers can help build consumer confidence in the industry.

Hake, who also works as director of animal welfare and sustainable farming at Fairlife, LLC, says management practices with calves are a key part of animal welfare and consumer perception discussions.

“We all know that calves induce an emotional response,” she says. “Calves are adorable.”

Hake says some of the top concerns consumers have about the dairy industry are cow-calf separation, calf socialization, environment and housing, antibiotic use and painful procedures for the animals, such as de-horning or branding.

She says the main issue is early removal of the calf from the mother. Studies show the emotional bond between the cow and calf is stronger the longer they are allowed to stay together, so early separation can be less stressful. But she says there are other factors to consider, such as long-term health impacts.

The industry continues to work on solutions to this issue, and Hake says they are studying things such as nurse cows, visual contact and physical contact without nursing. She also says it is good to remember these are complicated topics and to look at them from both sides.

As for calf socialization, Hake says using group or pair housing instead of individual could look better to consumers, and producers can do things like keeping groups together to minimize sickness risk.