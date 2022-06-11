Family dairy creates new product to keep farm thriving

In 2010, the Fry family made the decision to try something new — processing and bottling their own milk to sell to grocery stores and coffee shops. They called it Ozark Mountain Creamery, selling their milk in glass bottles.

David and Teresa Fry partnered with Dwight and Lori Fry on the venture. David and Dwight’s parents started the dairy on the family farm back in the 1950s. Dwight says the move to start the creamery business was to help keep the dairy farm viable.

“We got into it really out of necessity, to keep in the dairy business,” he says. “We started with some local stores and word of mouth.”

He says they talked about the move as a family and decided to do it, even if they already had the busy work of running a dairy operation. He says the family has worked together, the Frys and their kids pitching in to handle both the tasks of running the dairy and also marketing their product. The farm is located at Mountain Grove, Missouri.

“It’s truly a family venture,” Dwight says.

Teresa Fry says there are several things that motivate consumers to buy their Ozark Mountain Creamery milk.

“There was a local food movement going on, that helped us,” she says. “Also the glass bottles. Most people, myself included, think it tastes better out of a glass bottle. Then there’s the sustainability of it — we reuse those bottles. A lot of people like the fact that we’re family owned.”

Dwight Fry says the family had a market study done before starting the venture, and it showed positive results, which helped them make the decision to go for it. Teresa says the dairy was facing low milk prices in 2009, and the Ozark Mountain Creamery has done what they hoped it would do.

“The creamery has made a huge difference,” she says. “We started this creamery to save the farm, and it did.”

The family has a Holstein and crossbred dairy herd and put up silage as part of their operation.

Teresa says she and Lori Fry had different aspects of the business they were most interested in, and that worked well for getting the different tasks done. Teresa was more interested in working with the public and marketing the product, and Lori was happy to do the accounting work.

The family enjoys sharing farm life, navigating through life in the dairy business, working through the busy bottling days.

Lori Fry says she most enjoys getting to work with family and creating a farm business that allows the next generation to be involved in the farm if they want.

“That’s a special thing most people don’t get to do, work with their family and their loved ones,” she says.

