Gov. Parson proclaims 4-H Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Missouri. 4-H State Council President Emily Taylor, Vice President Lynn Dyer and council adviser Erin Stanley received the proclamation at the governor’s office from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
This year’s “Opportunity4All” campaign rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program, according to an Extension news release.
People are also reading…
“Our faculty and staff have been working hard to expand the reach of 4-H in Missouri by offering programming in many different ways,” said Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4-H director. “You will find 4-H opportunities in rural areas, urban areas and everywhere in between tailored to fit a family’s lifestyle. This will help us meet the National 4-H goal of serving 10% of our state’s youth by 2025.”
Fabregas challenges youths and volunteers to “show their 4-H spirit during National 4-H week and recruit at least one more member for your 4-H club. We have more than 100 project topics, so there is an opportunity for all in Missouri 4-H.”
4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.