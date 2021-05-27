Ag economist connects pork innovation, sustainability

A Pork Checkoff webinar May 19 took a look at potential supply chain disruptors, as well as the overall demand outlook for pork. Jayson Lusk, head of the department of ag economics at Purdue University, was the featured speaker.

Lusk said agriculture- and food-technology innovation could have big impacts for the industry in the coming years. He said public investments in U.S. ag research have been fairly “stagnant” lately, but private investments remain strong and more venture capital dollars are flowing into food and agriculture research.

“We see some pretty astounding growth,” he said. “Even despite the pandemic, investment in the food and ag tech space remains strong.”

The innovations can be divided into two categories, Lusk said. These are quality- and demand-enhancing innovations like marbling, flavor and packing, and productivity-enhancing innovations, like gene editing, artificial insemination and robotics.

He said sustainability has been a recent buzzword, and that fits well with productivity.

“As there has been more focus on sustainability, sustainability is not entirely separate from productivity,” he said. “I would say innovation or productivity is often the cornerstone of sustainability.”

When it comes to improving productivity, Lusk said as farmers add more inputs, they get more in return, but the problem is they are diminishing returns. This makes innovation crucial to getting more with the same or less inputs.

“How have we produced more food?” he said. “We’ve innovated. We’ve found new feeding technologies, better genetics.”