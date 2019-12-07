When producers decide to get out of the dairy business, it raises the question of what to do with the dairy buildings. There can be a variety of options for the buildings.
Brian Dougherty, an Iowa State University ag engineer, spoke about the topic during a “Moo University” webinar. The I-29 Moo University is a collaborative of Extension personnel and dairy industry representatives from states along the Interstate 29 corridor, including western Iowa and Missouri, that provides resources on dairy management.
Dougherty says unused dairy buildings are a common issue in his area of northeast Iowa and across the Midwest as the dairy industry sees consolidation and people leaving the industry. He says there has been a great deal of interest in the topic.
“We have a lot of older facilities and smaller dairy farmers,” he says. “We’ve got a lot of farmers who have retired, and we have these buildings sitting empty.”
According to the USDA, U.S. dairy revenues are down 24% since 2014, which along with the increasing age of dairy farmers has led to more producers getting out of the business and looking for other uses for their dairy buildings.
One option could be repurposing the buildings as beef facilities. There are some issues producers should keep in mind when looking into new uses for the buildings.
“Ventilation is an issue in these older buildings,” Dougherty says. “Ceiling height could be a problem. … The way those buildings are laid out, you’re kind of limited.”
Producers could raise calves for a dairy operation using old dairy buildings, or they could feed dairy beef calves in the building.
The dairy beef option presents some opportunities as the genetics have developed. Dougherty says Holstein-Angus cross breeds are popular for dairy beef, and the genetics have been improving.
“As for the opportunities (with old dairy buildings), I think the dairy beef, that seems to be a bright spot right now,” Dougherty says. “There’s been Holstein-
Angus crosses around forever, but recently they’re starting to look at the genetics and the marbling for the dairy beef. That’s always been the challenge with Holsteins, getting them to marble, getting them to finish out. Now they’re getting the genetics right.”
The old dairy buildings could also work as a handling facility, Dougherty says, with head chutes or calving pens for when weather is bad.
There are a number of factors to consider for what to do with the old buildings, like location, although the cost of repurposing the building compared to building a new one is the main consideration, Dougherty says. The rule of thumb is to reconsider repurposing if it costs more than two-thirds of the cost of a new building.
“If it’s going to cost you more than 50 to 70% of what it would cost you to build the new building, then build the new building,” he says. “If it’s going to cost you more than 70%, it’s probably better to forget about it.”