Beef should see big benefit from return to normal

Missouri is a prolific beef cattle producing state, with over 2 million beef cows and usually abundant forage growth, and ag economists are cautiously projecting a good year for cattle producers in 2021.
Missouri ranks third in the nation in number of beef cows, and in some recent years has ranked as high as second. According to the USDA, Missouri began 2021 with 2.04 million beef cows, trailing only Texas and Oklahoma. That number is down only slightly from 2020, which saw 2.08 million beef cows in Missouri.
Scott Brown, University of Missouri Extension ag economist, says there have been stronger prices so far this year, particularly for fed cattle and beef.
“Demand has been strong and driving prices,” he says.
Brown says strong beef demand “has been happening for a while,” and he says beef should benefit from the COVID recovery and return to a more normal life, even more than other meats.
“You want to go out and celebrate and have a good meal, what do you put on a plate?” Brown says. “A nice steak.”
On the supply side, after years of growing the cattle herd, Brown says national cattle numbers are easing back.
“We’ve halted that (increase), and we’re slowly reducing inventory,” he says.
Export growth is also supporting cattle prices in 2021.
“China still doesn’t take a lot of U.S. beef, but the growth has been what’s kept exports going up to start the year,” Brown says.
Japan and South Korea are the two biggest importers of U.S. beef, and Brown says Mexico is an important destination as well. He expects growth in beef exports in 2021, as other countries are also recovering from COVID and should have strong demand.
Overall, this sets the stage for a good year for cattle producers, although as always there are unknowns.
“I think it’s all keyed on just how strong demand stays,” Brown says.
Of course, the weather remains a wild card, Brown says. There are drought conditions out west, and parts of the Dakotas are getting dry. A dry year could increase already higher feed costs.
“One has to wonder where corn and soybean prices will go,” he says.
Higher feed costs have already had a big impact on the cattle markets this year.
“I think it’s had a big effect, especially on what feed yards are willing to pay for cattle,” Brown says.
Looking back, Brown says 2020 was a good year for farm income, boosted by government payments to help offset the impacts of the pandemic. He says farm incomes look to be lower in 2021, due to fewer government payments, but he expects market activity and profit from that to be higher in 2021.
“I think we’re going to see increased market activity,” he says.
On the policy side, Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, says the pandemic impacted producers and provides an opportunity to reevaluate current structures, including a bill introduced by Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler that would establish regional mandatory minimums for negotiated trade of fed cattle, expand the cattle committed delivery window from 7 to 14 days and clarify confidentiality rules for mandatory reporting.
“There were most definitely impacts from the pandemic that are still lingering,” Deering says. “Most significantly, the pandemic made abundantly clear how volatile the food supply chain is. It is clear we need more price discovery and transparency in the beef cattle markets and that’s why we are in full support of Congresswoman Hartzler’s Cattle Market Transparency Act.”
Deering says marketing is a key challenge right now.
“The primary challenge on most producers’ minds is still the cattle marketing issues and pushing for long-term structural changes in the beef cattle markets,” he says. “We want all segments of the industry to have the opportunity to be profitable.”
On the state policy level, Deering says the top focus is protecting property rights and shielding producers from eminent domain use for private projects.
Overall, he says Missouri remains a good place to raise cattle.
“Missouri is a very diverse state and there are certainly areas where the land isn’t suited for anything but beef cattle,” he says. “Missouri is also good at producing grass and lots of it. Fescue and other forages thrive in our state.”