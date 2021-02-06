Cattle producer has lifelong love for industry

BUCKNER, Mo. — A January snow covered Missouri’s brown pastures, but for producers like Bruce Mershon, he knew in a few months that grass would turn green, the spring rains would fall, and one of the best cattle- raising regions of the country would spring to life.

Mershon, the president-elect of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, says these resources have given the state’s cattle producers an open door for generations, even if sometimes it is more narrow than others.

“As long as we have the forage, we have the rain, we have an opportunity,” he says. “It’s not always a great opportunity, but it’s an opportunity.”

By being involved with MCA and Missouri Farm Bureau, Mershon has been working to make those chances as good as possible for producers. He and his wife, Tracey, have a crossbred cattle operation in west central Missouri, based at Buckner in Jackson County. They farm with Mershon’s brother, Tim.

He says the cattle herd has Angus-based genetics, and uses Hereford, Charolais and Simmental sires, looking to get some of the benefits from each breed.

“That’s the idea,” he says.

The Mershon family cattle operation is the result of years of building up to this point. Mershon graduated from college in 1985, and he had an off-farm job for several years to help support the farm income.

“During that time, we were growing our cattle herd,” he says.

The family used to have hogs as well, but Mershon says the tough years in the ’90s for that sector put a stop to that.