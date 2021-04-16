College gives student chance to share agriculture knowledge

Lauren Gilbert’s love of agriculture and the cattle industry started while growing up on her family’s farm near Oldfield, Missouri.

“I grew up on my family’s Angus cattle operation and showed Angus cattle,” she says.

Gilbert has showed cattle at the local, state and national level, and her supervised agricultural experience in the Chadwick FFA was with beef cattle.

She is a freshman at the University of Missouri, studying ag communications. She is also a communications intern with state Sen. Eric Burlison and with the Missouri Angus Association.

Whatever she chooses for a career, she plans to stay involved with the family farm.

FFA was a big part of the farm experience growing up.

“FFA was kind of the thing to do at my school,” Gilbert says.

Last year, she was named a state FFA vice-president, fulfilling a dream and allowing her the opportunity to support other youths.

“I’ve always wanted to be a state officer,” she says. “I just wanted to be the person to cheer members on.”

Gilbert says her time in college has helped her learn more about other sectors of agriculture, and also given her the chance to interact with people who don’t have experience with agriculture.

“It has allowed me to see life on the other side of the farm,” she says. “I’ve been able to meet people who have no knowledge of the agriculture industry at all.”

