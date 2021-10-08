Conference offers hands-on biosecurity training

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Pearls of Production: Women in Agriculture program focuses on leadership and hands-on training for women in livestock production in Missouri.
This year’s event, coordinated by University of Missouri Extension, is Nov. 5-6 in Callaway County and on the MU campus.
On Nov. 5, attendees will have an opportunity to visit a farrow-to-finish pig farm, operated by the Brinker family of Callaway County, to see biosecurity practices used to keep hogs healthy, safe and profitable, MU Extension swine veterinarian Corinne Bromfield says in a news release.
As part of that biosecurity, attendees must be “pig-free” for at least 24 hours to take the tour, Bromfield says.
After the tour, keynote speaker Linda Lackman will explain what to expect in an emergency animal disease outbreak. Lackman is a veterinarian and Missouri’s emergency coordinator for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Participants will rotate through three breakout sessions on Nov. 6:
The Pearls of Production team will present practical protocols to prevent disease in livestock operations and help attendees use maps of their farms to develop personalized biosecurity plans.
A session on “Bovine Telehealth” will offer tips on what to do when you can’t get a veterinarian to the farm right away. MU Extension livestock specialists and MU Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab staff will show how to communicate symptoms, take temperatures and collect samples.
Register by Oct. 26 to be entered into a drawing for a stethoscope. For more information, visit muext.us/PearlsofProduction or facebook.com/WomenandAgriculture, or contact Bromfield at bromfieldc@ missouri.edu or 573-882-8181.