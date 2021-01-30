Data tech presents opportunities for producers

At the Three State Beef Conference, Justin Sexten with Performance Livestock Analytics talked about how livestock producers can use technology and manage data to improve their operations.

“How can we use the data we collect ultimately to make better decisions?” Sexten said.

The beef conference, a joint effort of the University of Nebraska, University of Missouri and Iowa State University Extension, was held virtually this year from Jan. 12-14.

Sexten said the ability to convert data into decisions helps drive value all along the supply chain. He talked about how producers can use existing as well as emerging tools to help improve decision-making and timeliness.

Modern technology allows for a large amount of data to be collected in agriculture, but Sexten said the top challenge is “getting the right data to the correct person in a usable format at the most opportune time.”

Another challenge is that at the early stages of the supply chain, cattle producers are integral to supplying data for the entire chain, although Sexten said sometimes it might not be useful for producers to offer the data. However, collecting data with many options for how to use it can be beneficial.

“Maybe not worry so much about getting the exact right data, but is the data collected in a way that provides the greatest optionality when sharing it?” Sexten said. “How can I make that data useful to a number of people across the supply chain?”

Beef production data can include facets like weight, average daily gain, quality grade and market information. Sexten said the more facets data has, the more valuable it is.