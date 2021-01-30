Data tech presents opportunities for producers

At the Three State Beef Conference, Justin Sexten with Performance Livestock Analytics talked about how livestock producers can use technology and manage data to improve their operations.
“How can we use the data we collect ultimately to make better decisions?” Sexten said.
The beef conference, a joint effort of the University of Nebraska, University of Missouri and Iowa State University Extension, was held virtually this year from Jan. 12-14.
Sexten said the ability to convert data into decisions helps drive value all along the supply chain. He talked about how producers can use existing as well as emerging tools to help improve decision-making and timeliness.
Modern technology allows for a large amount of data to be collected in agriculture, but Sexten said the top challenge is “getting the right data to the correct person in a usable format at the most opportune time.”
Another challenge is that at the early stages of the supply chain, cattle producers are integral to supplying data for the entire chain, although Sexten said sometimes it might not be useful for producers to offer the data. However, collecting data with many options for how to use it can be beneficial.
“Maybe not worry so much about getting the exact right data, but is the data collected in a way that provides the greatest optionality when sharing it?” Sexten said. “How can I make that data useful to a number of people across the supply chain?”
Beef production data can include facets like weight, average daily gain, quality grade and market information. Sexten said the more facets data has, the more valuable it is.
“The more of those facets you can incorporate into those decisions, the better off we are,” he said.
Sexten said a good data point is objective, automated and non-disruptive. An example of an objective data point is weight, and automated means producers don’t have to spend a lot of time logging the data.
“I know that many of you do not relish doing paperwork,” Sexten said. “That’s where automation comes in.”
As for non-disruptive, Sexten said this involves monitoring herds and collecting data in a way that doesn’t alter cattle’s behavior.
A higher tier of livestock industry data is predictive knowledge.
“This predictive knowledge is really where we see a lot of advancements in beef and dairy, and really in agriculture,” Sexten said.
Data with predictive knowledge can help producers get a better idea when a cow will calve or when she is going to be in estrus. It can also help predict bloat or bovine respiratory disease problems.
Sexten said a challenge of predictive data is to know when to use the information. Producers might get an idea when a cow is going to calve, although using that to intervene is not always the best course of action.
Cattle operations should take a look at what data is available but also see what they might be missing.
“What is the most valuable piece of data you are not collecting?” Sexten said.
He also discussed some of the next technology available to producers to help manage their herds. One of these is a calving sensor, which monitors how cows move and recognizes changes in movement, which is often a sign the cow is going to calve. There are also ear tags that can be read without getting close to the animals, an example of non-disruptive data collection.
Producers can use an app that after reading the ear tag shows an animal’s history and allows for sharing data across operations.
Other technology tracks cattle behavior around feed bunks and waterers, and deviations from normal behavior can be one of the earliest predictors a cow is getting sick.
Studies show that even basic attempts at data collection and record keeping can be beneficial. Sexten cited a study of cattle with ear tags versus cattle without, and the cattle without ear tags needed more treatments from veterinarians. Cattle with ear tags have been caught at least once, Sexten said, and producers can keep track of them.
“Even basic efforts at data collection or record-keeping can pay off,” he said.
Sexten said producers have options for different software systems into which they can put data, and the system will integrate the information. This helps with the key question for agriculture in the age of information.
“The challenge for most of us: How do we take this data and act upon it,” Sexten said.