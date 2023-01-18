Digesters have advantages for some livestock operations

There are a number of reasons why livestock producers may want to consider the use of anaerobic digesters in their operations.

Teng Teeh Lim, University of Missouri Extension professor and engineer, has studied the ways producers can utilize digesters.

“The benefits of on-farm anaerobic digestion include improved manure management, production of renewable energy and reduced greenhouse gas emission,” Lim says.

He says the improved manure management can lead to more consistent manure, and less odors in general. Also, he says reducing greenhouse gas emissions lowers the carbon footprint of the animal production. The process produces biogas as a byproduct.

“On-farm anaerobic digestion works by collecting relatively fresh manure and providing the process with proper temperature, carbon-to-nitrogen ration, dilution and mixing and other working conditions, and effectively collecting and processing the biogas as renewable energy and reducing the greenhouse gas emission potential of the animal manure,” Lim says.

Alice Rocha studies the use of digesters in dairy operations at the University of California-Davis.

“The idea of anaerobic digesters, it’s just another form of manure management,” she says.

Rocha says the benefits of digesters include trapping methane and producing biogas. She says the infrastructure to use the biogas is still developing, but it can be used in vehicles or for electricity.

“We’re able to trap it and put it to use, rather than let it be lost to the atmosphere,” Rocha says.

“You’re generating biogas, and similarly reducing associated greenhouse gas emissions.”

She says more widespread use of biogas is the “next step” in growing digester use.

Lim says there are several things to think about when livestock producers are considering the use of digesters.

“One should consider many factors,” he says. “Does my farm really need anaerobic digestion, is my operation big enough to efficiently operate the digesters, does my team have the expertise and time to operate the digesters, how much incentive is there for the construction of the digesters, how much renewable energy credits can the digesters earn, and do I have the space for the digesters and potential storage of the digestate?”

The cost is a barrier for some operations. Lim says it depends on the farm size and type of digesters, as well as treatment time.

“In general, farms that are smaller than 500 to 800 dairy cows are considered too small for digesters, and the digester system would cost multi-millions to build, not to mention the costs and expertise to manage and operate the digesters and biogas upgrading systems,” he says. “Some systems such as covered lagoons tend to be less expensive than many anaerobic digestion systems, but there are limitations to the covered lagoons.”

Rocha says the cost means it is usually larger operations that use digesters.

“It is a significant financial investment,” she says. “It generally favors larger farms, because then that startup cost won’t be as significant.”

Lim says the use of digesters varies by region.

“On-farm digesters are more popular at certain states such as California and New York, partly because of the animal farm scale and density, and the incentives and renewable energy credits,” he says.

California is the top dairy-producing state in the country, and Rocha says there are state incentive programs to install digesters.

“It’s very popular among larger, very intense dairies in California,” she says.

Lim says for other states, they are less common due to the costs and management issues.

Ultimately, he says it comes down to each individual farm when deciding on digesters.

“It is critical for farms to put in effort and time to investigate the pros and cons of anaerobic digestion for their operation,” Lim says. “While digesters have many benefits and could pay for themselves relatively quickly for some farms, they may not be the right component to have for other farms.”

He says any producers can contact him at limt@missouri.edu if they have questions about digesters.