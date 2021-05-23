Duroc boar set record with sale to Japan

Nearly 50 years ago, in September 1973, Everett Forkner sold a Duroc boar that made history, bringing a record $38,000 in the sale at the National Barrow Show in Austin, Minnesota. The buyer was Soga-No-Yo Swine Farms out of Japan, and the boar would have an impact in both countries.

The boar was eventually named CC Soga Powerful, a nod to the new owner but also the CC prefix Forkner’s pigs had at the time for Christian Creek Farms. Forkner still remembers the feeling when the bidding for the boar went up and up.

“It was a little bit of disbelief,” he says.

The sale earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, at the time the most money ever paid for a pig.

Forkner says it was years in the making — the payoff for over a decade adopting new technology and building ties with Japan.

Forkner started in the livestock business full-time in the early 1960s, after graduating from the University of Missouri. His family raised cattle, but he had become interested in pigs — as well as the new and developing technology to improve performance — during his time in school. In particular, carcass ultrasound gave a much better picture of fat depth, ribeye size and carcass data.

“That allowed us to be on the cutting edge,” he says.

This was part of the rise of performance testing at several university sites.

“That helped push us into the performance era,” Forkner says.

His operation is based in Vernon County, near Richards, Missouri. He began having Duroc production sales in the mid-60s, and one State Fair grand champion brought $2,600. The buyer was in North Carolina, and Forkner and his wife made the long delivery, in a largely pre-interstate highway America.