Exchange helps match livestock with land

On the Midwest Grazing Exchange website, icons show areas where people are looking for land to graze their livestock, as well as areas where people have grazable land.

University of Missouri research professor Ashley Conway serves as state grazing exchange host. She says the program helps livestock owners and people with grazable land see what their options are.

Conway says the project started as a partnership between multiple farming and grazing groups, and is led by Practical Farmers of Iowa and the Pasture Project. The Green Lands Blue Waters organization, which seeks to keep soil covered productively year-round, is also part of the project. The map currently covers Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, although people can include listings from other states.

At the state level, state universities and USDA NRCS specialists help coordinate the project.

Grazing can have many benefits for crop fields after harvest, for cover crop ground, or pasture ground, Conway says, and so matching livestock owners with landowners can be beneficial on multiple levels.

“We wanted to figure out a practical way to eliminate barriers,” she says.

Conway works in agro-forestry, studying silvopasture systems that involve both tree and agricultural crop production. She says combining different agricultural systems can have benefits, and the grazing exchange helps people do that.

“It can enhance the sustainability of those production systems,” she says.

“Grazing provides ecosystem benefits, ground disruption, fertilization. If done properly, it can enhance wildlife habitat.”

She says many producers would like the benefits of grazing cattle on stock fields or cover crops, but they don’t have cattle. Specialization has been the trend in agriculture in recent decades.

“Our agricultural operations have become more streamlined,” Conway says.

But she says the grazing exchange can help specialized operations still get some of the benefits of a diversified operation.

“They can integrate livestock in a meaningful way,” Conway says.

It also allows livestock producers to find room to graze, which can be a challenge in some areas, she says.

On the website (midwestgrazingexchange.com), people can create a profile and a listing that best describes what they have available, and they can also create a profile without making a listing. Conway says livestock producers could have different types of livestock looking to graze land, such as cattle, sheep or goats.

“There’s a lot of customizability in the listings,” she says.

Brett Matthews, who farms in Adams County, Illinois, says the grazing exchange has been useful for his operation. He no longer has row crops at his west central Illinois farm and decided to focus fully on grazing. He says he was one of the first ones in Illinois to sign up for the Midwest Grazing Exchange.

“As soon as I heard that the site had gone live, I put something in there,” he says.

Matthews says he made a listing in October that he had pasture available to graze, and by January or February of the next year he had found a good fit for it.

“We ended up grazing cow-calves (on the land),” he says.

Matthews says grazing contracts can be pretty simple and should address any issues that might come up, such as a drought, and whether to feed hay on the land or send the livestock home. He also says people can modify contracts and sign a new one if something unforeseen comes up and they both agree.

The Midwest Grazing Exchange is currently in its second year since it was fully launched, Conway says. She says it has over 200 users and about 50 listings, and they are working to grow the project.

“We’re really trying to get more people to sign up and use it,” she says.

Conway has been working with the project since before it launched, and she says it has been rewarding to hear from people who have used it.

“I love when things are useful, when we make tools that are useful to producers,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed being part of this because it’s a useful, practical tool.”