Fall calving gives producers other options

Fall calving can give cattle producers some other options, from a management and marketing perspective.

Teresa Steckler, University of Illinois Extension educator, says the herd at the university’s Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in southern Illinois has been fall calving for several years.

Steckler says weather factors were a big part of the decision.

“One of the biggest contributing factors for us was the mud issue,” she says. “For us in southern Illinois, we get a lot of rain in the spring.”

While fall rains are common, it is a less muddy time, and Steckler says this helps with disease control. It also helps to avoid late winter and early spring winter storms.

“You don’t have to worry about respiratory issues as much,” she says. “Sometimes certain diseases are transferred through mud, and mud can get on the udder.”

There are a number of factors to consider when thinking about switching partially or entirely to fall calving. Steckler says in addition to weather, the grass and forage situation is a key consideration.

“We’re going into the fall growth of fescue as well (during fall calving),” she says. “There are not as many endophyte issues either.”

There can be challenges, such as when late summer and early fall conditions are hotter — especially if cows calve a few weeks early. Summer droughts can challenge producers’ ability to get cattle in good condition ahead of calving. But Steckler says having a good mix of cool-season and warm-season grasses can help work through the summer heat and keep good forage for cattle. She recommends a 50-50 mix of cool- and warm-season grasses, or at least having 30% warm season grasses.