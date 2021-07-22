Feedlot school explores cattle finishing options

The University of Missouri Extension is hosting a feedlot school Aug. 4-5 in Trenton to help cattle producers learn more about feeding and finishing cattle, including economic, nutrition and management considerations.
“We’re going to try to take a 360-degree look at feeding cattle,” says Eric Bailey, state beef nutritionist for MU Extension.
The school will take place at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus at Trenton and at MU’s Thompson Research Center at nearby Spickard. MU recently started feeding out some cattle from the herd at the Thompson farm to study the results.
Missouri is a state with some built-in feeding advantages, Bailey says, like good cattle genetics, abundant forage and the ability to grow grain for food. But the traditional obstacles are the ample rainfall and humidity and a relatively small meat packing industry. Missouri has over 2 million beef cows, but according to a 2016 MU Extension beef value-added study, Missouri sends about 85% of its calves to be finished in other states, primarily in large feedlots out West.
Bailey and Jim Humphrey, an MU Extension livestock specialist based in northwest Missouri, say producers have a chance to add value to their operations by feeding and finishing more of their calves, especially as some new packing plants come on line in the Show-Me State and surrounding states.
“We think there’s a real opportunity to strike now and add some value to the cattle industry in Missouri,” Bailey says. “We should feed cattle if we have a competitive edge to take advantage of.”
Humphrey says Missouri Prime Beef Packers, a 500-head per day beef packing plant that recently opened in Pleasant Hope in southwest Missouri, and the Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, which plans to open a 1,500-head per day packing plant in Mills County, Iowa, south of Omaha, in 2023 mean producers could finish more cattle and have a closer plant to send them to be processed.
“We grow good crops, we do as good as anybody raising forages,” Humphrey says. “Either of these plants are not too far away.”
Bailey says cost of gain is the crucial number in a feedlot, and with corn to feed and silage to put up, the cost of gain can be down around 85 cents a pound, below the average industry cost.
Bailey says feedlots in Missouri likely wouldn’t have cattle in them 365 days a years, instead feeding cattle during the drier winter months. He says the feeding operation at MU’s Thompson farm had concrete pads but no covered areas, and the cattle still did well.
He says the feedlot school will look at some low-input systems that would allow producers to feed a relatively small number of cattle.
Bailey says smaller feedlots would likely be more palatable in Missouri than the larger operations.
Cattle feeding operations can look very different, but Humphrey says for most producers this feedlot school is about adding some feeding capacity.
“I’m not talking about big facilities,” he says. “I’m talking about 50 or 100 head.”
Being able to manage the finances and fluctuations is a key aspect to deciding to feed cattle, Humphrey says. The feedlot school will include speakers from the private sector and take a look at the financial and insurance side of a feeding operation.
Bailey says the feedlot school should help producers get more information and make the best decisions for their operation, looking at both what is working for producers in this area and what the challenges are.