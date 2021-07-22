Feedlot school explores cattle finishing options

The University of Missouri Extension is hosting a feedlot school Aug. 4-5 in Trenton to help cattle producers learn more about feeding and finishing cattle, including economic, nutrition and management considerations.

“We’re going to try to take a 360-degree look at feeding cattle,” says Eric Bailey, state beef nutritionist for MU Extension.

The school will take place at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus at Trenton and at MU’s Thompson Research Center at nearby Spickard. MU recently started feeding out some cattle from the herd at the Thompson farm to study the results.

Missouri is a state with some built-in feeding advantages, Bailey says, like good cattle genetics, abundant forage and the ability to grow grain for food. But the traditional obstacles are the ample rainfall and humidity and a relatively small meat packing industry. Missouri has over 2 million beef cows, but according to a 2016 MU Extension beef value-added study, Missouri sends about 85% of its calves to be finished in other states, primarily in large feedlots out West.

Bailey and Jim Humphrey, an MU Extension livestock specialist based in northwest Missouri, say producers have a chance to add value to their operations by feeding and finishing more of their calves, especially as some new packing plants come on line in the Show-Me State and surrounding states.

“We think there’s a real opportunity to strike now and add some value to the cattle industry in Missouri,” Bailey says. “We should feed cattle if we have a competitive edge to take advantage of.”