FFA experience, college help student develop career skills

Mackenzie Porter has seen firsthand the difference FFA can make, finding her niche and developing her skills as a member of the organization.

“When I walked into the ag building for the first time, I was that kid that wouldn’t have talked unless someone talked to me,” she says.

But then Porter, from Archie, Missouri, got involved, attended the public speaking academy, and found her place.

“I look back and see that as one of the pivotal moments in my FFA career,” she says.

Now, Porter serves as state FFA first vice-president and attends State Fair Community College in Sedalia, preparing for her career in agriculture. After finishing at State Fair she plans to go to Stillwater to study animal science at Oklahoma State University. Porter says she would like to have a career in either animal science or animal pharmaceuticals, such as selling supplies to vet clinics.

Her supervised agricultural experience in FFA was beef cattle production, working with registered Angus and crossbred cattle and also working at the local veterinary clinic.

Even early in her college experience, Porter says she is learning things that will help her in her career in agriculture.

“I’ve learned a lot of time management skills that I’ll use in the workforce,” she says.

She has enjoyed her year as an FFA state officer, even though it’s been unusual.

“Last year was a whirlwind, but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world,” she says.

