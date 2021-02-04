Good engineering combats respiratory issues

Livestock respiratory diseases are a common concern for producers and can have significant impacts on performance.

“If the animal is spending more energy mounting an immune response, it’s going to spend less energy putting on weight,” says Corinne Bromfield, veterinarian and University of Missouri assistant Extension professor in swine production medicine.

Fortunately, producers can combat the challenges of respiratory diseases with management practices, planning and good engineering in livestock buildings.

“Prevention is the mindset to be in,” Bromfield says.

Bovine respiratory diseases

Craig Payne, veterinarian and MU Extension associate professor, says bovine respiratory disease (BRD) covers a variety of respiratory ailments in cattle. He says cattle in certain situations are more vulnerable to disease.

“Weaned calves, or calves that are being weaned (are more at risk),” he says. “We can see it in purchased cattle that are brought in to be fed. The BRD complex, most often we associate them with some stressful event or change in management.”

To watch for respiratory disease in cattle, Payne says the “DART” acronym can be helpful. The acronym stands for depression, appetite, respiration and temperature. Watch to see if cattle are slower moving, possibly with ears dropped, going off feed, have elevated respiration or an elevated temperature.

Payne says cattle may try to look healthier when someone approaches the pen, rooted in their instinct to avoid looking like easy prey. But experience can help producers identify which cattle are feeling off.