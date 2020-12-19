Herd Data: Records reveal success from cows on cull list

A pilot program aimed to improve whole-herd record keeping demonstrates how collecting information can help producers make good decisions, organizers say.

The record keeping project, started by the University of Missouri and which focused on producers in northwest Missouri, measures a variety of things, including cow weight, body condition scoring, weaning weight, health treatments and other factors. Researchers say they can collect the data without slowing producers down.

Jim Humphrey, MU Extension livestock field specialist, says the goal of the project, and good record keeping in general, is to help producers make good decisions.

“If producers are wanting to make some changes, it gives them the information to make those decisions,” he says.

Kelvin Leibold, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension, says record keeping is a key to good management.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure,” he says. “You need to be able to track the important things.”

Leibold says producers keep records for tax purposes, but they should look into more than that.

“One needs to keep two sets of books — one to manage for taxes, and one to manage for profitability,” he says.

These can be different due to things like pre-pays and other adjustments to limit tax liability, he says. Farmers can also keep separate books for personal, off-farm expenses.

“I like to have my clients keep a business set of books and a personal set of books,” Leibold says.