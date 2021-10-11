Hereford association sees promise in latest genetic tools

Laura Loschke works as records supervisor and education and information services coordinator for the American Hereford Association. The association is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and is the second-largest U.S. beef breed association with more than 7,500 active adult and junior members.

According to its website, “The American Hereford Association provides programs and services for its members and their customers, while promoting the Hereford breed and supporting education, youth and research.”

The association was organized in 1881 as the American Hereford Cattle Breeders Association, and in 1920 it became the first beef breed association to own its own headquarters, located in Kansas City.

MFT: What are some of the services the American Hereford Association provides?

LOSCHKE: The American Hereford Association takes care of the national herd book. So all Hereford registrations, transfers, DNA work, etc. comes through us. It’s our job to keep the herd book accurate and up to date. We also have Hereford Publications that produces our Hereford World magazine as well as various sales catalogs, fliers and any other marketing material. We have a certified beef program called Certified Hereford Beef. CHB is a premium branded beef program built on the tradition of family farmers and ranchers that was established in 1995.

MFT: How have improvements in technology and genetics advanced the work of the association and the breed?

LOSCHKE: The AHA is always striving to advance the breed through genetics. We have one of the strongest genetic evaluations in the country and we provide genetic tools that drive profit. These tools are backed by uncompromised data and research. Without the advance in technology over the last several years, we wouldn’t be able to provide our members with such sound data and genetic tools for them to use to advance their herds with the best genetics possible.