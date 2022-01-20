High feed costs challenge producers

Higher feed costs have provided a challenge for livestock, dairy and poultry producers.

“The higher feed costs are squeezing margins for livestock and dairy, and poultry as well,” says Joe Horner, University of Missouri Extension ag economist.

Eric Bailey, state beef specialist for MU Extension, says producers are getting through the high feed costs as best they can.

“Unfortunately we’re kind of grinning and bearing it,” he says. “There are no real deals to be had.”

Bailey says if producers cut back and don’t supplement diets enough, they might feel the impacts later, adding that a lot of the hay put up last year was lower quality after a wet spring pushed back the first cutting for many people. Poorer diets could mean lower body condition scores for cattle and possible lower rates of pregnancy.

“I think they don’t see the results till later,” Bailey says.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University, says feeding costs include other fixed costs like feed bunks and labor, but feed is the majority of it. Those feed costs surged in 2021.

“2021 was roughly 30% higher than what we saw in 2020,” he says.

Using corn futures as the best indicator of future feed costs, Schulz says feed costs should level off in 2022, seeing only small increases.

“In 2022, looking at the futures market of corn, it’s looking like a 3% increase in feed costs,” he says. “… I think the biggest hike is behind us, and the market’s showing that.”