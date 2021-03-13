Hoop buildings expand storage, shelter options

Hoop buildings have been used for a variety of purposes by farmers in recent years, from livestock production to storage.

Brent Bryant, owner and managing director for Hoop Beef System based in Aurelia, Iowa, says producers are using the hoop buildings in different ways.

“We’ve got producers in Missouri that are backgrounding,” he says. “We’ve got producers in Missouri that are running cow-calf operations in the buildings. We’ve got producers in Missouri that are finishing cattle.”

The cow-calf producers also have some variety, with some moving the cattle into the buildings for the winter months and others taking a more year-round approach.

“It is fairly flexible on what you can do,” Bryant says.

Shawn Shouse, ag engineer with Iowa State University Extension, says the buildings have provided a variety of storage options from the start.

“Since the hoop buildings became popular, we’ve seen a lot of people use them for storage, hay storage in particular and machinery storage as well,” he says.

Shouse says the hoop buildings, especially in their early days when they were smaller, were used as cold housing for hog production, including sow gestation, occasionally finishing pigs and on a few occasions farrowing.

They’ve also become popular for a variety of beef production stages. A big part of this involves finishing and backgrounding cattle, but cow-calf producers are also utilizing them.

“We have seen a considerable expansion of using those facilities for a calving barn and cow housing out of the elements,” Shouse says.