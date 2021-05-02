J.C. Penney bull helped advance Angus breed

HAMILTON, Mo. — Seventy years ago this spring, in 1951, Harold Henry and a few other workers hand dug a grave for J.C. Penney’s enormous Eileenmere 487 bull, providing an honored final resting place for the prolific, nationally renowned bull who helped put the farm on the map and grow the popularity of the Angus breed.
Today, the stone marker of the bull’s grave still stands on the Caldwell County farm, which Henry now owns.
Henry, 86, says the bull had a big impact for the breed and was good to work with.
“He was a gentle bull,” Henry says. “We bred a lot to him.”
Penney, known for his nationwide chain of stores, was heavily involved in agriculture, including a cattle operation on the farm where he was born just outside of Hamilton, called Home Place Farm. He and his business partner, Orin James, bought Eileenmere 487 from J. Garrett Tolan in 1944, paying $30,000 for the bull, a staggering sum in the 1940s and at the time the second-most money paid for an Aberdeen-Angus bull.
Tolan, based in Pleasant Plains, Illinois, was well known. In the book “J.C. Penney: The Man, the Store and American Agriculture,” author David Delbert Kruger writes that Tolan “was widely considered to be the most outstanding Angus breeder in North America for his Eileenmere lines of cattle that had dominated national stock shows since the 1930s.”
Kruger also writes that Tolan had turned down many offers to sell the bull, but ultimately decided to sell to Penney because he admired the integrity of his operation and what he had done for purebred livestock.
Henry says Penney was drawn to Eileenmere 487’s thick, beefy, burly look.
“He was a massive-bodied bull,” Henry says.
The Aberdeen-
Angus Journal covered the sale and wrote that the bull would “make history.”
Don Laughlin, who worked for the Missouri Angus Association for decades, says the bull helped advance the Angus breed nationally, as people came from several states to view Eileenmere 487’s offspring and buy them.
“He was an important bull for the breed,” Laughlin says.
Penney and James billed him as “the Wonder Bull” and the bull’s offspring fetched high prices at the farm’s production sales, setting records at the time and selling to famous people including Dwight Eisenhower and Senator Albert Gore.
“It was paying big dividends,” Henry says. “You couldn’t buy a son of him under $10,000.”
Henry remembers the good disposition of the bull, and also how they worked to get as many cows bred to Eileenmere 487 as they could. He worked on the farm as a teenager and was around the bull a lot. In an era before artificial insemination, he remembers riding on horseback to bring up cattle who were in heat to be bred to the bull.
The Wonder Bull had his own shed and pen on the farm, right next to the farmhouse. The farm is located along old U.S. Highway 36, then a major east-west thoroughfare, and a billboard featured Eileenmere 487, referring to him as the “$30,000 bull.”
The bull got sick with cancer in 1951 and eventually had to be euthanized, but Penney and James wanted to make sure the bull had an honorable final resting spot.
“The bull was part of the family,” Henry says.
He says they had “pretty sharp shovels,” but it still took all day to dig the grave, lower the bull in using a wrecker from Hamilton, and fill the grave up. Henry says there was one mishap; James wanted the bull buried facing East to face sunrises, but the crew had buried him facing west. James was not happy.
“Boy he was madder than hell,” Henry says.
Even in the years after Eileenmere 487 passed away, his offspring continued to bring thousands of dollars at sales, and hundreds of people would visit the farm each year to view the bulls and buy them. Henry remembers cars lined up.
“The longer they set there, the easier it was to sell them a bull,” he says. “This bull (Eileenmere 487) brought all those people here.”
Henry says he’s grateful to have worked with James and Penney, and to see how they were always trying to improve their operation. Henry says Penney was always thinking ahead. His farm was the first in Caldwell County Henry remembered having terraces.
“He wanted to build land up,” Henry says. “He was always thinking ahead. He stood around, didn’t talk much. He’d observe.”
That forward thinking approach led to Penney investing in his famous bull years ago, and Henry remembers how the old businessman was encouraging and thoughtful in their conversations. Henry remembers one of the last letters he received from Penney. Penney was in his 90s, but still expressed optimism about what Henry could do with the farm where Eileenmere 487 once roamed.
“It says, ‘Harold, I know you will be successful with it,’” Henry says. “It was encouraging.”