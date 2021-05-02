J.C. Penney bull helped advance Angus breed

HAMILTON, Mo. — Seventy years ago this spring, in 1951, Harold Henry and a few other workers hand dug a grave for J.C. Penney’s enormous Eileenmere 487 bull, providing an honored final resting place for the prolific, nationally renowned bull who helped put the farm on the map and grow the popularity of the Angus breed.

Today, the stone marker of the bull’s grave still stands on the Caldwell County farm, which Henry now owns.

Henry, 86, says the bull had a big impact for the breed and was good to work with.

“He was a gentle bull,” Henry says. “We bred a lot to him.”

Penney, known for his nationwide chain of stores, was heavily involved in agriculture, including a cattle operation on the farm where he was born just outside of Hamilton, called Home Place Farm. He and his business partner, Orin James, bought Eileenmere 487 from J. Garrett Tolan in 1944, paying $30,000 for the bull, a staggering sum in the 1940s and at the time the second-most money paid for an Aberdeen-Angus bull.

Tolan, based in Pleasant Plains, Illinois, was well known. In the book “J.C. Penney: The Man, the Store and American Agriculture,” author David Delbert Kruger writes that Tolan “was widely considered to be the most outstanding Angus breeder in North America for his Eileenmere lines of cattle that had dominated national stock shows since the 1930s.”

Kruger also writes that Tolan had turned down many offers to sell the bull, but ultimately decided to sell to Penney because he admired the integrity of his operation and what he had done for purebred livestock.