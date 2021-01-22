Keep it simple when it comes to nutrition

As spring calving draws closer, producers will be looking to make sure their cows are as healthy as possible and ready to go.

Kacie McCarthy, University of Nebraska Extension beef specialist, says the last 60 to 70 days before calving put a lot of demands on cows.

“We see a great amount of fetal growth,” she says.

Extension beef specialists say the period before and after calving is a good time to focus on the fundamentals of caring for cattle.

Travis Meteer, University of Illinois beef Extension educator, says this comes up in his visits with beef producers.

“In my recent conversations with producers, I’ve really tried to focus on going back to the basics,” he says.

This includes looking at body condition score, and making sure cattle diets are meeting nutritional needs.

McCarthy says evaluating body condition score helps producers see which cattle need the most help. She recommends “really evaluating body condition score, and getting a good idea who your more higher risk females are.”

Often, these are the younger or thinner cows who need extra attention.

“Identify those different age groups,” McCarthy says. “We can sort those females to make sure we’re targeting those specific groups.”

Meteer says while the ideal body condition score is a 6, “we can get away with some lower numbers.” However, when body condition scores get lower than 4, it significantly increases the postpartum intervals and reduces breed-back. Producers should also be mindful of going too far the other way.