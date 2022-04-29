Limiting insect breeding ground can cut pest issues

Insects can be a challenge for livestock and have an impact on performance, but there are measures producers can take to reduce numbers.

Grant Dewell, Iowa State University Extension beef veterinarian, says there are many tools livestock producers have to combat fly problems, but a good first step is to limit their ability to reproduce by identifying the type of flies.

“Different flies have different breeding grounds,” he says.

Dewell says horn flies and face flies are the top pests for pastured cattle. He says horn flies are the most economically harmful external parasites for grazing animals, and they can reduce weights and growth rates. They spend most of their time on the back and shoulders of grazing animals, and they lay eggs in fresh manure.

Face flies also lay eggs in manure and congregate around the face of animals. They are similar in size to house flies and are twice the size of horn flies. They don’t feed on blood, so they don’t impact livestock growth directly, but they can lead to lower weaning weights by decreasing milk consumption.

Dewell says disrupting fresh manure, such as using a harrow on pastures, can reduce fly populations in pastures.

“One thing is just good pasture management,” he says, “so that they’re breaking up those fecal pats.”

Ric Bessin, professor of entomology at the University of Kentucky, says managing for insects works with chemical control options.

“There are alternate methods to supplement chemical control,” he says. “Maybe not as a replacement for chemicals, but so we’re not relying just on chemicals.”

In feedlots, the manure pats are disrupted frequently, naturally breaking down the potential insect breeding ground. In extensive pasture situations, cattle are less likely to disturb the manure.

“Use some type of a drag to disturb those and spread those out,” Dewell says.

Bessin says disturbing manure pats can help dry them out and eliminate them as an area for laying eggs.

“It’s very beneficial,” he says. “The longer that patty stays wet, it’s a breeding ground for several species of flies that are detrimental to livestock.”

Bessin says doing work in pastures to limit wet areas can also reduce insect populations.

“The more we can manipulate pastures and not have those wet areas on the farm, improve drainage, that can improve pest problems on the farm,” he says.

These efforts are all about reducing the numbers for insect pests and making them more treatable, Bessin says.

“It’s not going to totally eliminate the pest population, but what we’re trying to do is reduce those populations to a manageable level,” he says.

Producers can also consider use of insect growth regulators in manure pats.

“It does a pretty good job,” Dewell says.

In feedlot operations, stable flies are more of a concern than horn and face flies. They lay eggs in decaying organic matter such as old bedding or muddy grass.

“We need to be pretty aggressive about cleaning up that organic matter,” Dewell says.

He says producers can also introduce parasitic wasps, which naturally reduce adult fly populations by inserting eggs in fly pupae and disrupting fly development.

“Finding a reputable supplier and releasing wasps periodically throughout fly season can achieve the best outcomes,” he says.

Beyond reducing breeding populations, farmers have some chemical fly control options, including sprays and pour-ons, feed additives, back rubbers, dust bags and ear tags.

“We have a lot of tools available,” Bessin says.

Ear tags can be helpful for controlling horn flies.

“The insecticide ear tags are primarily designed for horn flies, and they’re good for that,” Dewell says.

For face fly issues, he says treated face wipes can help keep flies off animals. Putting these insecticide-treated wipes in front of mineral feeders can apply some protection to faces as animals go in to eat.

Bessin says producers should always be working to combat resistance, so they should not just use the cheapest fly control option year after year. He says constantly reusing one mode of action can lead to pests becoming more tolerant, and instead they could try using three different tactics in rotation.

Fly control remains a crucial issue, as Dewell says their impact on weight loss and performance is “well documented.”

“The stable flies have a very painful bite,” he says. “It doesn’t take many to get cattle upset and stamping their feed and staying away from the feed bunks.”

Bessin says to watch herds, and if horn fly populations get to be more than 100 flies on the side of an animal, or more than 200 per animal total, it can begin to have more significant impacts on cattle’s performance.

“If you get above that, it’s really going to result in reduced gain,” he says.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.