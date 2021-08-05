Liquidation could lead to increased beef profit

Speaking on a Zoom event sponsored by Zoetis July 30, Kevin Good says cattle producers might have some reasons to be optimistic going forward.

Good, vice president of industry relations and analysis for CattleFax, says he first looks at the cattle supply situation, which is seeing decreased numbers.

“We are in the midst of the third year of liquidation,” he says.

This comes after a half-decade of building up the national cattle herd.

“With the five years of expansion, we still have plenty of cattle in the system,” Good says.

The long-term, 30-year trend has been gradually increasing beef production, although that fluctuates over time based on a variety of factors, he says, such as drought and market conditions.

After a period of decline leading up to the ’90s, beef demand began increasing, and it is currently at its strongest level in 30 years. Good credits improving meat and carcass quality for some of this demand increase.

“A much higher percentage of the cattle grade Choice and Select than they ever have,” he says.

Good is continuing to watch the drought conditions out West and in the upper Midwest. He says La Niña conditions are ongoing but seem to be improving, which could help the weather situation. He says the drought is causing some liquidation, although it has not been at a dramatic pace. Still, beef cow slaughter is up 10%. He expects continued liquidation and stronger calf values as the calf crop gets smaller. Tighter supplies support higher prices, he says.